Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Significant Time Jump Revealed By Marvel Television Boss

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Significant Time Jump Revealed By Marvel Television Boss

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that we're getting a time jump in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and it may not bode well for the Man Without Fear, given his current predicament.

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with Matt Murdock behind bars. Matt Murdock may have succeeded in taking down The Kingpin, but he now has to pay for his actions as a vigilante and, presumably, for the laws he broke as a lawyer who influenced cases as Daredevil.

Season 3 will adapt "The Devil in Cell Block D," and Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has now confirmed that we're getting a time jump when the series returns next year. 

"There will be a small time jump, but it's not too significant. It's not like we're jumping ahead five years or anything. We're probably jumping ahead a year or so, kind of like the real-life distance between seasons," the executive told Screen Rant"And yeah, Fisk's exile is its own story. So it's fun watching these two characters be in their own places in season three."

Winderbaum may not consider it "too significant," but the Man Without Fear being in prison for the better part of a year is definitely a big deal. What state we'll find Matt in when we pick up with him should also make for compelling viewing, as that's a long time for a superhero to spend in lockdown.

Discussing the decision to reveal Daredevil's secret identity, Winderbaum added, "It came out of season two development. I don't know that Dario went into season two knowing that it was going to end that way."

"As those early developments of these together, we started looking at the comics and source material and felt like that's where the story wanted to go. Any other choice would have been fightingly inevitable at that point."

The site also caught up with Charlie Cox, who revealed his reaction to the decision. Similar to Peter Parker's predicament in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's a game-changer for Matt in the MCU, and a decision Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has insisted will not be undone. 

"When they told me on the phone, I was shocked because you can't put that genie back in the box, unless you plan on using the Purple Man's children from the comics. Anything big and bold, I like it. I'm up for it. Let's do it," the actor enthused. "And I like the fact that Marvel often handles situations in the way they do. 'Let's do it, and then we'll figure out how to fix it if we need to,' kind of thing. So it's a great storyline."

If the Purple Man's children do come into play, then it would presumably open the door to David Tennant returning as the Jessica Jones villain. That would make for fun viewing, though it clearly isn't the plan for an already jam-packed Season 3. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Shares New S2 BTS Photos - Was The Punisher Originally Going To Appear?
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Shares New S2 BTS Photos - Was The Punisher Originally Going To Appear?
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals Where The Kingpin Is Spending His Exile
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals Where The Kingpin Is Spending His Exile

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2026, 2:48 PM
I love that that Josh says it’s a “significant” time jump while Winderbaum himself is like “nah , it’s a small one” lol…

Anyway , seems like Fisk & Matt’s stories in S3 will be pretty seperate which I’m cool with it since it allows both to tackle new situations & adversaries before they inevitably collide once again given they have faced each other in atleast 4 out of the 5 previous seasons so that’s good imo.

Looking forward to checking out S3 since I thought BA S1 was solid and S2 was even better imo!!.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 5/9/2026, 2:53 PM
The Purple Man’s children can come into play without resurrecting the Purple Man himself. Just say he impregnated a bunch of women over his last few years.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/9/2026, 3:10 PM
@Makiveli21 -

Grape rape?
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 5/9/2026, 3:35 PM
@DocSpock - 🤣🤣🤣 that is amazing
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/9/2026, 2:56 PM
It would been good if they ended the series with this season.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/9/2026, 3:16 PM
You say "Significant Time Jump" yet what they actually say is "small time jump, but it's not too significant".
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/9/2026, 3:21 PM
Speaking of SEASON 3
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/9/2026, 3:23 PM
Daredevil did Break the Law even if in the real world.

Will lose is Law License for Breaking them.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2026, 3:49 PM
@OneMoreTime - He'll have to become a Priest or a Law Professor or something instead.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/9/2026, 3:27 PM
When the article title, and quote given are entirely opposite 👀
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 5/9/2026, 3:37 PM
@RedFury - mildly significant. Retards run this site
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/9/2026, 3:42 PM
Judging from the title I would've gone with skipping time until Kingpin and Daredevil gets out, I still do. Because it's lazy and easy

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder