Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Significant Time Jump Revealed By Marvel Television Boss

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with Matt Murdock behind bars. Matt Murdock may have succeeded in taking down The Kingpin, but he now has to pay for his actions as a vigilante and, presumably, for the laws he broke as a lawyer who influenced cases as Daredevil.

Season 3 will adapt "The Devil in Cell Block D," and Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has now confirmed that we're getting a time jump when the series returns next year.

"There will be a small time jump, but it's not too significant. It's not like we're jumping ahead five years or anything. We're probably jumping ahead a year or so, kind of like the real-life distance between seasons," the executive told Screen Rant. "And yeah, Fisk's exile is its own story. So it's fun watching these two characters be in their own places in season three."

Winderbaum may not consider it "too significant," but the Man Without Fear being in prison for the better part of a year is definitely a big deal. What state we'll find Matt in when we pick up with him should also make for compelling viewing, as that's a long time for a superhero to spend in lockdown.

Discussing the decision to reveal Daredevil's secret identity, Winderbaum added, "It came out of season two development. I don't know that Dario went into season two knowing that it was going to end that way."

"As those early developments of these together, we started looking at the comics and source material and felt like that's where the story wanted to go. Any other choice would have been fightingly inevitable at that point."

The site also caught up with Charlie Cox, who revealed his reaction to the decision. Similar to Peter Parker's predicament in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's a game-changer for Matt in the MCU, and a decision Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has insisted will not be undone.

"When they told me on the phone, I was shocked because you can't put that genie back in the box, unless you plan on using the Purple Man's children from the comics. Anything big and bold, I like it. I'm up for it. Let's do it," the actor enthused. "And I like the fact that Marvel often handles situations in the way they do. 'Let's do it, and then we'll figure out how to fix it if we need to,' kind of thing. So it's a great storyline."

If the Purple Man's children do come into play, then it would presumably open the door to David Tennant returning as the Jessica Jones villain. That would make for fun viewing, though it clearly isn't the plan for an already jam-packed Season 3.