Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals Where The Kingpin Is Spending His Exile

In the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, Mayor Wilson Fisk is finally brought down when Matt Murdock reveals that he's secretly the Man Without Fear during a heated courtroom showdown.

The Kingpin is ultimately exiled from New York, and the season ends with him alone on a beach somewhere. It's certainly not a happy ending for Fisk, especially as he's lost Vanessa, the one person he truly cares for.

We've already caught sight of a bearded Fisk wandering around the Big Apple, confirming he eventually returns home for some reason. Now, we have confirmation that we'll also spend time in Fisk Villa, which is located in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, near the El Yunque National Forest.

Fisk is clearly in true isolation when Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 begins, and while he may not be behind bars, it's obvious now that he's in a prison of his own making.

Many fans have grown tired of seeing Daredevil battling Fisk, so we'd expect him to have a smaller role in the next season. However, if a new threat rises—The Hand, perhaps—that poses a threat to the city both he and Matt love, they may eventually end up fighting on the same side.

"The seeds are in the episode itself in that the deal that Fisk takes is exile. So you have one man in jail, one man in exile," Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently told Entertainment Weekly. "They're both in boxes at the end. What happens from there is really the engine of season 3. They've been put in their separate corners for a moment."

"These are two people who haven't found a lot of peace over the years. Is there a certain level of peace in being forced to be out of the fight?"

"One of the things that I inherited that was a fun problem in a way: When your villain has become the mayor of New York City, where is there to go?" he mused. "You can't elevate him much more until you're getting into bizarro Jack Ryan territory, where Jack Ryan's now the President of the United States. How does he react to a fall?"

"Now we have a totally different Fisk. There is no Vanessa. There is no network of power. There is no mayor's office," Scardapane added. "What does Fisk, at his core, climbing back into power, look like?"

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as we have it.