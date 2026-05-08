Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals Where The Kingpin Is Spending His Exile

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals Where The Kingpin Is Spending His Exile

New Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have revealed where Wilson Fisk has been exiled to, confirming that we'll spend time in "Fisk Villa" when the Disney+ series returns next year.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

In the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, Mayor Wilson Fisk is finally brought down when Matt Murdock reveals that he's secretly the Man Without Fear during a heated courtroom showdown.

The Kingpin is ultimately exiled from New York, and the season ends with him alone on a beach somewhere. It's certainly not a happy ending for Fisk, especially as he's lost Vanessa, the one person he truly cares for.

We've already caught sight of a bearded Fisk wandering around the Big Apple, confirming he eventually returns home for some reason. Now, we have confirmation that we'll also spend time in Fisk Villa, which is located in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, near the El Yunque National Forest.

Fisk is clearly in true isolation when Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 begins, and while he may not be behind bars, it's obvious now that he's in a prison of his own making. 

Many fans have grown tired of seeing Daredevil battling Fisk, so we'd expect him to have a smaller role in the next season. However, if a new threat rises—The Hand, perhaps—that poses a threat to the city both he and Matt love, they may eventually end up fighting on the same side. 

"The seeds are in the episode itself in that the deal that Fisk takes is exile. So you have one man in jail, one man in exile," Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently told Entertainment Weekly"They're both in boxes at the end. What happens from there is really the engine of season 3. They've been put in their separate corners for a moment."

"These are two people who haven't found a lot of peace over the years. Is there a certain level of peace in being forced to be out of the fight?"

"One of the things that I inherited that was a fun problem in a way: When your villain has become the mayor of New York City, where is there to go?" he mused. "You can't elevate him much more until you're getting into bizarro Jack Ryan territory, where Jack Ryan's now the President of the United States. How does he react to a fall?"

"Now we have a totally different Fisk. There is no Vanessa. There is no network of power. There is no mayor's office," Scardapane added. "What does Fisk, at his core, climbing back into power, look like?"

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as we have it.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/8/2026, 9:24 AM
Out someone as a criminal and murderer and they get… exile.. yeah, sure.

This show has gone down the toilet. DD is an amazing character, but this show isn’t doing him any favors.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/8/2026, 9:49 AM
@MuadDib - excuse me??? someone was outed as a criminal with 36 indictments and they got the presidency. dont act like this shit is far fetched. just turn on the [frick]ing news.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/8/2026, 9:52 AM
@MuadDib - This show is peak. Not sure what you expect. lol
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/8/2026, 9:54 AM
@MuadDib - It's like basic logic is dead in this show.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/8/2026, 9:54 AM
@MuadDib -

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ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 5/8/2026, 10:17 AM
@MuadDib - Epstein was first arrested in 2006 and released in 2008, Trump is president after all the shit he did, Bill Gates, a lot of rich people get away easily with manslaughter and drunk drinking after paying bail. Matthew Broderick killed a mother and daughter while driving intoxicated only got 5 years i think and paid a 100-200$ bail.

I think Fisk ending was pretty realistic with everything rich people get away with in our world. He probably claimed self defense for his killing spree at the courthouse, paid bail for the rest of his crimes and went on vacation lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2026, 9:38 AM
I quite liked the ending for both Matt & Fisk…

One is in paradise but has been stripped of everything & isn’t happy while the other is in jail but content with his position so beautiful endings for both as of now imo.

As long as Fisk isn’t the main villain of S3 which I don’t think he will be , I actually am quite interested to see what brings him back to NY as we have seen from set pics and how he goes building his power from the ground up since we haven’t really seen that from this iteration of the character as of yet.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/8/2026, 9:53 AM
A anger management retreat with Emile Blonsky. They are going to open a vegan cafe together
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/8/2026, 10:03 AM
That was some bad writing. Glad that shit is done, It was almost painful to watch.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/8/2026, 10:06 AM
Exile?? 🤣
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 5/8/2026, 10:17 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Yeah. I've really loved the whole series, but that last episode was just like "...what." The suspension of disbelief required got to be out of hand
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/8/2026, 10:26 AM
@blacksocksdaily - I’m with you. Felt the same.

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