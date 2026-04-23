Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal The Kingpin's Startling New Look - Spoilers

In the closing moments of this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, the Man Without Fear defeated Mayor Wilson Fisk in combat. However, unable to arrest or kill the villain, the hero was sent straight back to square one in his war with the Kingpin.

There are still two instalments of the Disney+ series left before Season 2 concludes, but with cameras already rolling on Season 3 in New York, more spoilers for the show have found their way online today.

Vincent D'Onofrio has been spotted on set rocking a long white beard and clearly trying to remain incognito. Faded posters revealing Sheila Rivera's campaign to become Mayor can be seen in the background (the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has already confirmed that she makes it into City Hall).

These images, shared on X by @_DaredevilShots, are taken completely out of context, making it hard to theorise about what's happening here. It does seem safe to say that the Kingpin of Crime won't end up behind bars alongside Matt Murdock, though (and he won't die either).

Beyond the imagery, details on Fisk's role in Season 3 remain scarce, as does how much screentime Fisk will have in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. While many fans are ready to move on from the villain, it's clear that he'll remain a key part of this story.

Asked recently if Vanessa's death will send Fisk off the deep end, D'Onofrio said, "A lot of that is going to be answered in Season 3, which we're about to start shooting. But I think it damages him in a deep, deep way. And I think that it's going to take some doing to shock himself out of that somehow."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos in the X posts below.

First look at Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/sqTZY7qMX9 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 23, 2026 DRIP pic.twitter.com/mc9W23mulh — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 23, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.