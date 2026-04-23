Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal The Kingpin's Startling New Look - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal The Kingpin's Startling New Look - Spoilers

New photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 reveal Vincent D'Onofrio's return as Wilson Fisk, but the Kingpin of Crime is rocking a surprising new look at he explores New York.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

In the closing moments of this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, the Man Without Fear defeated Mayor Wilson Fisk in combat. However, unable to arrest or kill the villain, the hero was sent straight back to square one in his war with the Kingpin.

There are still two instalments of the Disney+ series left before Season 2 concludes, but with cameras already rolling on Season 3 in New York, more spoilers for the show have found their way online today.

Vincent D'Onofrio has been spotted on set rocking a long white beard and clearly trying to remain incognito. Faded posters revealing Sheila Rivera's campaign to become Mayor can be seen in the background (the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has already confirmed that she makes it into City Hall). 

These images, shared on X by @_DaredevilShots, are taken completely out of context, making it hard to theorise about what's happening here. It does seem safe to say that the Kingpin of Crime won't end up behind bars alongside Matt Murdock, though (and he won't die either).

Beyond the imagery, details on Fisk's role in Season 3 remain scarce, as does how much screentime Fisk will have in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. While many fans are ready to move on from the villain, it's clear that he'll remain a key part of this story.

Asked recently if Vanessa's death will send Fisk off the deep end, D'Onofrio said, "A lot of that is going to be answered in Season 3, which we're about to start shooting. But I think it damages him in a deep, deep way. And I think that it's going to take some doing to shock himself out of that somehow."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos in the X posts below. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/23/2026, 3:35 PM
I actually thought it'd be fun if both Matt and Fisk ended up in prison and had to act as frenemies in order tu survive the harsh environment of prison.

Still curious to see what will happen down the road.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 4:43 PM
@NinnesMBC - that could have been fun but i can see why didn’t want to do Fisk in Jail again since he’s gotten out twice now.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/23/2026, 3:35 PM
Kingpin Clause
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/23/2026, 3:37 PM
The more interesting thing here is that Rivera is still running for mayor, yet in the Brand New Day trailer we her AS mayor. So either she's more of an interim mayor in Brand New Day and still has to be elected, or Born Again S3 takes place before BND. I assume the latter.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 4/23/2026, 3:58 PM
@EscapeMySight - Re-election?
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/23/2026, 4:06 PM
@joevseveryone - Maybe.. A bit soon though. I doubt BA S3 and BNA are THAT far apart. Maybe a few weeks, months at most I'd guess.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 4/23/2026, 4:12 PM
@EscapeMySight - Right, but if she stepped in to fill the remainder of his term, which he started a year ago, she could be gearing up for mid-terms to cinch the re-election in time. Promotion proceeds the process.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/23/2026, 3:39 PM
Santa IS real.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/23/2026, 3:40 PM
Why did I think he couldn't grow hair like Charles Xavier? 😭
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 4/23/2026, 3:45 PM
Wilson takes up a new life as a mall Santa. Good for him!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2026, 3:47 PM
Kingpin looks like a Dock Worker in those pics.

Really hoping in S3 he travels to Japan to refine his fighting like the comics.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/23/2026, 3:52 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/23/2026, 3:53 PM
He could have sailed away
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/23/2026, 4:16 PM
He became the ChingPing
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/23/2026, 4:29 PM

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