August's What If...? Comics Reveal Cassandra Nova's X-Men, Captain America In 2099, And More

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of What If?, Marvel Comics is taking a bold leap into the multiverse to discover mythos-shattering new twists on some of its most definitive stories.

The series of one-shots kicks off next month with What If...? Uncanny X-Men #1 and What If...? Thor #1 and continues through July with What If...? Secret Wars #1, What If...? Jessica Jones #1, and What If...? Spider-Man #1.

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed the covers and story details for the final three What If...? one-shots hitting stands in August: What If...? Runaways #1, What If...? Captain America #1, and What If...? X-Men #1.

In What If...? Runaways, Rainbow Rowell returns to Runaways alongside artist Zulema Scotto Lavina to reveal what would happen if the iconic group of teenagers boldly followed in the footsteps of their supervillain parents.

Then, in What If...? Captain America #1, acclaimed writer Marc Guggenheim and X-Men 2099 legend Ron Lim unfreeze Steve Rogers in a world he never saved.

Finally, in What If...? X-Men, rising stars Ashley Allen and Sumit Kumar imagine a world where Professor X was never born, and mutantkind’s fate was left in the hands of his evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova, in a bold reimagining of Grant Morrison's New X-Men run.

Check out what's to come later this summer below...

WHAT IF…THE RUNAWAYS HADN’T RUN AWAY? Every year, a group of philanthropists gather for a charitable fundraiser…or so their children Alex Wilder, Chase Stein, Gertrude Yorkes, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes and Nico Minoru thought. When they discover their parents form the Pride, a sinister, sacrificial group that answers to a godly race called the Gibborim, the teens are terrified, shocked and…intrigued? Their destiny awaits, and there’s no running away.

WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/19

WHAT IF…CAPTAIN AMERICA WAS REVIVED IN 2099? Captain America’s time during World War II ended with him frozen in ice, out of commission for decades. In the 616, he was revived and joined with fellow heroes the Avengers. But what if he missed the Heroic Age altogether? What evils would rise without the Sentinel of Liberty?

WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by RON LIM

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/5

WHAT IF…CASSANDRA NOVA KILLED PROFESSOR X? In a world where Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier in the womb, telepaths are hunted and experimented on – and what she’s making from them is far worse than what she’s taking. But when telepaths Jean Grey and Emma Frost escape, Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to bring them back! Bring on Cassandra’s X-Men!

WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/26