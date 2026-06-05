Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster And Creative Team (And It May Be The Best Team Yet)

This November, Daredevil creative team Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to launch a trailblazing new run of Avengers. The ongoing series spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited event by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar launching next week, which brings Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe.

Now, Earth itself needs to be avenged. A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take centre stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here.

The roster is very similar to the New Avengers that assembled after Avengers: Disassembled in 2005, with Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Luke Cage joined by Daredevil—who refused to join at the time—and Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers actually fought alongside the New Avengers as Ms. Marvel in the buildup to Civil War.

Here's the official description for Avengers #1:

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST SURVIVORS! With the world order completely rewritten after the events of Avengers: Armageddon, a day unlike any other arrives, when a new group of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN MARVEL, DAREDEVIL, LUKE CAGE and an all-new hero set to make their explosive debut soon!

Talking about taking the reins of Marvel's flagship superhero team, Zdarsky said, "It’s obviously a massive honor getting to write the world’s greatest superhero team! And after what happens in Avengers: Armageddon, this lineup is angry as hell and ready to avenge."

He continued, "Avengers is a book that should lead the Marvel Universe, where big things happen, and surprises keep hitting. That’s what Marco and I are doing with every issue, and I can’t wait for people to fall in love with these gorgeous pages."

On reuniting with Zdarsky, Checchetto said, "Here we go again. Chip and I, assembled. We had a blast on Daredevil, and since wrapping up Ultimate Spider-Man, I’m thrilled there was an opportunity to do something new with him. It’s in moments like these where Chip’s utter madness comes through, and the result is right before your eyes."

"I love this team," he continued. "It’s going to be great to see these characters interact with one another and see how they untangle themselves from the situations we’re going to throw them into."

Zdarsky added, "It’s amazing to be working with Marco again. Time and time again he proves he’s the best at giving us the coolest possible versions of these characters and what he’s doing in this book is next level."

Avengers #1 will be the next Marvel Comics launch available in True Believers Blind Bags, each containing an exclusive variant cover not available for regular ordering, including one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Avengers #1 announcements, including additional story information and variant cover reveals.