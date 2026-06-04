Queen In Black Finale Will Reveal The Long-Teased Formation Of Venomworld This September

Queen in Black, the new crossover event spinning directly out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's run of Venom, begins on July 22. Spanning a five-issue series by Ewing and Iban Coello, alongside several tie-in limited series and issues, the saga follows Marvel's heroes as they fight to safeguard Earth from an epic cosmic collision between Knull and Hela.

Today, Marvel Comics has officially unveiled the covers and solicitation text for the event's final chapters, arriving this September.

Hela has seized Knull's throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the Queen in Black. Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the God of Light. Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize.

The newly revealed issues spotlight the long-awaited emergence of Venomworld in Queen in Black #4 and #5, a startling development teased since the early days of Ewing's run. As symbiotes consume Earth, current Venom host Mary Jane Watson is forced to make a desperate choice, one that will shape both the fate of the Marvel Universe and her future as a symbiote hero in Venom #262.

Meanwhile, Eddie Brock faces his own pivotal decision that redefines his role as a symbiote host in Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3. And both new Defenders squads unite for the climactic finale in Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #4, and Marvel’s master thief joins the battle to pull off the galaxy’s greatest heist in Black Cat #14.

You can learn more from what's to come during the final month of Queen in Black issues below.

VENOM ASCENDING! As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal, Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile, in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power... with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth?

QUEEN IN BLACK #4 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 9/16

OH, THE HUMANlTY! In the war between Light and Dark, the winner's taken their prize... but is it Hela or Knull who's ascended to the Throne of All? Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is... the VENOMWORLD! It's the ultimate symbiote battle—and for Mary Jane Watson, it's the last stand!

QUEEN IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 9/30

COSMIC THEFT? The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is… BLACK CAT?! Oh, wait—she's gotta steal something?! PURRRFECT! The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia. Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship!

BLACK CAT #14

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 9/9

CATACLYSMIC CONTINGENCY! The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening Knull and Hela to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all. The time has come for Plan B—but will this desperate contingency be enough for Team Light and Team Dark to stop the dual horrors of the Queen in Black and the God of Light from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict? Light and Dark forces collide (and unite!) in this bombastic grand finale!

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #3 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 9/16

THE KING IS BACK? Eddie Brock was the King in Black… right up until he wasn’t. It was him vacating the throne that led to the return of Knull and Hela’s rise as the Queen in Black. Can he make up for his mistake? Could he take back the crown as god of symbiotes?

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #3 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 9/30