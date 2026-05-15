Zack Snyder Shares A Scorching Never-Before-Seen Look At Henry Cavill As Superman

Though most (well, let's say a lot of) the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crowd seems to have accepted that there's really not much more to these photos than a filmmaker and photographer sharing some of his favourite work to his recently-activated Instagram account, Zack Snyder continues to post throwback shots from his time in the DCEU.

Most of Snyder's posts highlight previously seen images, but the filmmaker has now unveiled a new shot of Henry Cavill taking flight as Superman.

Though Cavill's take on Superman wasn't really all that gloomy (at least, not in Man of Steel), David Corenswet's version of the iconic hero was certainly more hopeful.

James Gunn's interpretation of the character seems to be closer to how the majority of fans think Supes should be depicted, but some feel Corenswet was leaning a little too close to "goofy," and would prefer if he had a little more edge to him in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

Snyder also posted a shot of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and an image of Diana's soldiers from the scrapped Crimean War Wonder Woman scenes.

Update: Though Snyder didn't specify or credit the artist, it seems the Superman image is fan-made.

Snyder does seem to have a few regrets about his tenure in the world of DC being cut short, but he is also keenly aware of how much attention these types of posts receive!

Could we see Snyder step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point? Snyder and James Gunn have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the former returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."