Zack Snyder Shares A Scorching Never-Before-Seen Look At Henry Cavill As Superman

Zack Snyder Shares A Scorching Never-Before-Seen Look At Henry Cavill As Superman

As director Zack Snyder continues to share images from his time working in the DCEU on Instagram, this latest shot is a stunning never-before-seen look at Henry Cavill's Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Steel

Though most (well, let's say a lot of) the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crowd seems to have accepted that there's really not much more to these photos than a filmmaker and photographer sharing some of his favourite work to his recently-activated Instagram account, Zack Snyder continues to post throwback shots from his time in the DCEU.

Most of Snyder's posts highlight previously seen images, but the filmmaker has now unveiled a new shot of Henry Cavill taking flight as Superman.

Though Cavill's take on Superman wasn't really all that gloomy (at least, not in Man of Steel), David Corenswet's version of the iconic hero was certainly more hopeful.

James Gunn's interpretation of the character seems to be closer to how the majority of fans think Supes should be depicted, but some feel Corenswet was leaning a little too close to "goofy," and would prefer if he had a little more edge to him in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

Snyder also posted a shot of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and an image of Diana's soldiers from the scrapped Crimean War Wonder Woman scenes.

Update: Though Snyder didn't specify or credit the artist, it seems the Superman image is fan-made.

Snyder does seem to have a few regrets about his tenure in the world of DC being cut short, but he is also keenly aware of how much attention these types of posts receive!

Could we see Snyder step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point? Snyder and James Gunn have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the former returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Photo Of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman In Batman's Gauntlets
Related:

BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Photo Of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman In Batman's Gauntlets
MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Reveals First Photo Of Henry Cavill's Superman In Christopher Reeve's Suit
Recommended For You:

MAN OF STEEL Director Zack Snyder Reveals First Photo Of Henry Cavill's Superman In Christopher Reeve's Suit

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 10:59 AM
Zack Snyder

User Comment Image
Biggums
Biggums - 5/15/2026, 11:05 AM
@OneMoreTime - LoL
Starting to seem like he knows something we don't.
👀
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 11:10 AM
@Biggums - All Movie Studios fired him. Netflix has Cancelled all his upcoming projects.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/15/2026, 11:10 AM
@OneMoreTime - LOL! Look who's talking.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/15/2026, 11:00 AM
Love him or hate him..
That's a dope shot.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/15/2026, 11:01 AM
This is fan art that's been around for a very long time.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/15/2026, 11:07 AM
@JoshWilding - Hopefully we haven't had the Last of Batfleck.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/15/2026, 11:06 AM
Think About this No Movie Studio even Netflix won't let him Make Any more Movies.

User Comment Image
Biggums
Biggums - 5/15/2026, 11:09 AM
@OneMoreTime - the Ellisons/Paramount will likely give him a shot.
Doubt he's done.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/15/2026, 11:09 AM
F#ck off.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/15/2026, 11:11 AM
Holy [frick]ing shit. Has there ever been a director squeezing milage and milk out of a ten year old tit?

This is more cringe than the Disney crew pretending it's 2013 and the MCU is a juggernaut.
Satur9
Satur9 - 5/15/2026, 11:12 AM
"James Gunn's interpretation of the character seems to be closer to how the majority of fans think Supes should be depicted" I know this site pretends inflation doesn't exist when it comes to ticket prices, but the box office results say otherwise. Superman as bitch is not how the majority of fans think he should be depicted. James Gunn fkn sucks.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/15/2026, 11:14 AM
Zack has beautiful shots. Creative designs with costumes and background. One of the best for action scenes. Just don't let him write.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder