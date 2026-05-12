Voltron Live-Action Movie Starring Henry Cavill Will Head Straight To Streaming; Official Logo Revealed

The live-action Voltron movie starring Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Highlander) will skip theaters and head directly to streaming.

Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement during its slate presentation at Amazon Upfront last night, confirming that the feature will premiere either on Prime Video or add-on channel MGM+.

The news has not gone over very well with Voltron fans, who were hoping to see the giant Defender of the Universe take flight on the big screen.

Voltron will also star Daniel Quinn-Toye, Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, John Harlan Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, Tharanya Tharan, Laura Gordon, Tim Griffin, and Nathan Jones. Though their roles have not been officially revealed, rumor has it that Cavill will play warrior King Alfur, while Brown will play the movie's big bad, Zarkon.

Plot details are also under wraps, but director Rawson Marshall Thurber did share the following with fans during VoltCon in Indianapolis back in 2024.

“I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to…those iconic elements that you love, that I love.”

You can check out the movie's official logo at the link below.

First logo for ‘VOLTRON,’ starring Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/Nyrcwp4RIX — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) May 11, 2026

Voltron is being helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and is based on the Japanese sci-fi show Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV. World Events would later edit and dub the series as a syndicated show, naming it Voltron: Defender of the Universe, which ran in the mid '80s. The property was revived for a new Netflix series titled Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The story focused on five young pilots in a battalion named the Robot Lions, which were giant vehicles that join together to form an even bigger mega-robot known as Voltron.

In addition to Netflix's Red Notice, Thurber has directed Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. He also penned the script for Voltron with Ellen Shanman.

Producers are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

"Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron."