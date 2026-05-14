Lanterns Takes Place In 2016; Showrunner Talks Sinestro's Role And Confirms No Other Green Lanterns Appear

Lanterns Takes Place In 2016; Showrunner Talks Sinestro's Role And Confirms No Other Green Lanterns Appear

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy has shared some huge new details about the HBO series, but at least some of them are bound to upset fans, particularly the lack of alien Green Lanterns.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The first teaser trailer for Lanterns didn't tell us much, but it seems DC Studios is finally ready to pull back the curtain on its first HBO TV series. Entertainment Weekly has sat down with showrunner Chris Mundy, who has confirmed the story takes place in 2016 and 2026. 

Interestingly, everything we've seen in the trailers seems to be the 2016 timeline. According to the site, when a shooting takes place in Rushville, Nebraska, Hal Jordan (who has been keeping a close eye on the town) is convinced that it was an alien incident. Sheriff Kerry, however, disagrees. 

At the same time he's investigating the cosmic crime, Hal finds himself tasked with training John Stewart. They've been working together for a couple of months, and tensions stem from Hal's unhappiness that the Guardians of the Universe have chosen John. Usually, the ring chooses the Lantern, but for reasons which have yet to be revealed, they felt the need to pick another Earthling.

As Mundy puts it, it's "the old guard and the heir apparent. We lean into that tension quite a bit in that early time period." Teasing "something else" for the 2026 timeline, he added, "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us. So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show."

The duelling timelines "create emotional mysteries," and like True Detective, "It was less of a whodunnit as much as like, what happened and why? We think of this as a relationship show between John and Hal, and there's a lot to unpack over the course of the eight episodes."

However, while the "fabulously obnoxious" Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, appears "a few different times," Mundy confirmed that we won't see any alien members of the Green Lantern Corps. 

"There are a bunch of other people from the mythology, from the canon, but not the other Lanterns," he explained. "We talk about them at different times, but they're not gonna interact with them in the course of this season." The plan right now is for Lanterns to be a multi-season series, so that could change down the line.

As for the Sinestro of it all, Mundy wouldn't reveal whether he's Lanterns' big bad, but did say, "The thing that interests us is this idea [that] Hal was trained by Sinestro, Hal is training John. In the coaching tree, we're very interested in what gets passed on, what doesn't, how much is human nature."

"We talked a lot about programming and parenting and training...What did Hal take away from Sinestro that was good or bad? It brings up a lot of interesting worries."

Addressing the fan backlash, Mundy said the visual effects will be on the "medium-to-low side," though "there's plenty in it. There are a couple episodes where they're incredibly heavy, but from the jump, it's a much more boots-on-the-ground approach."

"The aesthetic of the show — it's supposed to be very grounded and real, so we're shooting practically in places. We're not heavily green-screened. It's not like day glow in its presentation of anything. I think Green Lantern fans will not feel like we've somehow made a brown show of their green comic at all. It's very much 'we're in the world,' and then when we use the constructs, they're what people would expect them to be."

There are a lot of intriguing insights here, along with some updates that will likely disappoint fans. Hal, John, Guy, and Sinestro appearing in the series isn't a bad thing, but the absence of Green Lantern Corps members like Kilowog, Arisia, and Tomar-Tu suggests we won't visit Oa. 

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August. You can see some new stills from the series below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/14/2026, 2:12 PM
"In brightest day, in blackest night, this show sounds really shite."
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:14 PM
@JoshWilding - it’s literally “white man bad: the TV show”. Who tf asked for this SHITE!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/14/2026, 2:29 PM
@TheVisionary26 - how is the white man bad in the show
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 2:29 PM
@JoshWilding - “Let those who worship evil’s might toss this show its surely shite.”
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:31 PM
@KaptainKhaos - hal is an old loser who gets replaced by a DEI hire who keeps preaching critical race theory to him. Also from the guy who made the ultimate “white man bad tv show” - watchmen. Absolute woke slop
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:32 PM
@Bucky74 - my man!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 2:35 PM
@TheVisionary26 - Welcome back, my friend. And don’t forget this is on HBwOke
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:39 PM
@Bucky74 - Remember when HBO made good shit and not just glorified propaganda?
User Comment Image
If they made band of brothers now, it’d be 50% lectures on how the soldiers were actually “problematic white dudes” 🤦🏻‍♂️
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/14/2026, 2:40 PM
@TheVisionary26 - John Stewart was never a DEI hire. I hate how this site has become so [frick]ing cringe
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:42 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Give me one reason why John is the dcu’s main lantern and not Hal outside of gunns hard on for filling a diversity quota? Well?
User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/14/2026, 2:45 PM
@TheVisionary26 - because he's popular

Also he was great in the animated Justice League series

Earth has several Green Lanterns, I wish you fake fans understood this
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/14/2026, 2:49 PM
@TheVisionary26 - Justice League Animated Series?

I mean, everybody has been saying that was peak for so long...
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 5/14/2026, 2:59 PM
@TheVisionary26 - jesus christ man get a job lol
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 3:00 PM
@KaptainKhaos - fake fans are the gunn gooners excited for this trash, son!!
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 5/14/2026, 3:01 PM
@TheVisionary26 - did you see and "DEI" hires in any of the guardians movies? lol no he cast the best for the job. John Stewart is an incredibly popular character who happens to be black. An him replacing hal happened in the comics back in the 70s before any of the shit your bitching about so no this is not DEO you [frick]in slag of a racist lol go lick jd vances ass
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 3:03 PM
@TheVisionary26 - It’s sad really. I miss when that’s actually made quality and entertaining content
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 3:05 PM
@Bucky74 - it’s literally so bad now. Tried to watch that show the pitt and it’s literally a liberal wet dream come to life…
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/14/2026, 3:06 PM
@TheVisionary26 - you're both trash and don't belong in our fandom
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2026, 2:12 PM
User Comment Image
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/14/2026, 2:14 PM
"Lanterns Takes Place In 2016"

Why only half of the information in the title?

Is it commentarybait?

Is it ragebait?

Is it greenbait?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:14 PM
Certified Gunnslop.

Reboot the DCU, MCU and fire James Gunn
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/14/2026, 2:18 PM
I don't think the show will be necessarily bad, but I do think it won't be how GL should've been rebooted.
User Comment Image
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/14/2026, 2:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I think this is a clever way to reform people's minds about Green Lantern, after that Ryan Reynolds disaster. Sounds like they are following the "Batman Begins" playbook and fighting sillyness with a grounded story. I'm curious on how this is gonna turn out. At least, sounds WAY DIFFERENT than the standard super hero show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 2:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - it’s a case of people judging things how they want them to be rather then how it actually is right now.
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/14/2026, 2:18 PM
I just wanna know how people here are gonna react if this show turns out to be REALLY good...
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:19 PM
@ogrodafloresta - This show and supergirl will both be trash and bomb
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/14/2026, 2:22 PM
@TheVisionary26 - We're all gonna have to wait and see
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/14/2026, 2:26 PM
@ogrodafloresta - Probably the same reaction people have with Zach Cregger's "Resident Evil" movie, it might be a good movie but it's not Resident Evil.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 2:31 PM
@ogrodafloresta - From the trailers I’m getting a decent detective series but an awful Green Lantern one.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:32 PM
@HashTagSwagg - creggor’s resident evil might be decent but this show is gonna be absolute ass my dude
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/14/2026, 2:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, but at least it doesn’t have a main RE character like this. I can look at Cregger’s as a horror side story set in the same time period as the Racoon City incident. Here we have the two main Lanterns who should be part of a big space epic, in the Midwest and wearing denim
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:36 PM
@Bucky74 - don’t forget all the fn lefist propaganda gunn is gonna inject into this. One of the creators of this show is literally a taneshi coates simp… wtf 🤦🏻‍♂️

Skydance reboot can’t come soon enough imo !!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2026, 2:37 PM
@ogrodafloresta - we judge wat info we r givin, it's completely normal.
if it ends up good then good.
however....so far, everything that has been said and shown about this show has been absolutely sh1t.
the show creaters clearly don't give a phuck about the comic audience at this point.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/14/2026, 2:46 PM
@ogrodafloresta - problem is, based on what we know, the show could be PERFECT and still not Green Lantern. It's threading a different needle.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/14/2026, 2:51 PM
@TheVisionary26 - Supergirl will be fine. This, on the other hand, could go either way.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:56 PM
@UltimaRex - supergirl bombed its test screenings, son! Its gonna be another flop!!
19Batman84
19Batman84 - 5/14/2026, 3:03 PM
@ogrodafloresta - they wont admit it lol they'll finding something to nit pick and blow it up with a magnified glass lol
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/14/2026, 2:18 PM
The only green audiences will get from this show is this 🤢
LeonNova
LeonNova - 5/14/2026, 2:21 PM
Nothing divulged about this show so far indicates it’s gonna be a good GL series. Hope I’m wrong.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/14/2026, 2:25 PM
Brand new day was the first cbm to unite this whole site in unison. This is the second… but for the complete opposite reason 🤣

#SummerofSpidey
#ParamountDCAlliance
#FireGunn
1 2

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