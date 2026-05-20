Lanterns: Christopher Cantwell Confirms That He's Come Aboard DCU Series For Season 2

Lanterns: Christopher Cantwell Confirms That He's Come Aboard DCU Series For Season 2

Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell has confirmed that he's boarded the cast of Lanterns as a writer and executive producer for the show's second season...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Earlier this week, Jeff Sneider reported that acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell has come aboard Lanterns as a new writer and executive producer ahead of a potential season 2 renewal.

The HBO Max series, which stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, has not been officially renewed for a second season, but Cantwell has now confirmed that he's joined the team.

We probably won't know for certain if Lanterns will return for a second run until the viewership figures come in, but this is a sign that DC and HBO are confident that the show will continue beyond a single season.

Damon Lindelof and Tom King are expected to remain on board, but Sneider believes "HBO took the opportunity to bring in an experienced TV veteran, and Cantwell was the perfect fit, as it just so happens that he’s a prolific comic book writer. Cantwell has worked on such titles as Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, Gold Goblin, The Mask, and Star Wars: Obi-Wan."

"Cantwell is coming aboard now because the writer’s room for Lanterns will soon be reconvening despite the lack of official renewal. TV networks often want to have scripts ready so they can start production faster if a show is picked up for a second season, which again, feels somewhat inevitable here — the pending Paramount merger notwithstanding."

DC Studios released a full trailer for Lanterns on Monday, and this latest look at the HBO series went over a lot better with Green Lantern fans than the first teaser.

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Lanterns Adds Halt & Catch Fire Creator Christopher Cantwell Ahead Of Potential Season 2
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2026, 6:00 PM

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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/20/2026, 6:16 PM
This show really has a chance to nail it.
Keeping it out of space at first is a great way to introduce the Green Lanterns. See how the ring affects people on the DCU earth early on. Have a great story, have Hal reliving flashbacks of previous escapades that could glimpse at his work in space, then show him ruffing up Stewart because Stewart has no idea the epic scale of being a Green Lantern.

THEN, John gets experience in Man of Tomorrow and the set-up for Lanterns season 2 to explore more space adventures (literally due to Brainiac being from space) is ready to go.
Let's all hope season 2 will get the budget from HBO to do space adventures like it rightfully should.

Sinestro Corps War would be more epic in an HBO series where they can have multiple episodes to flesh it out instead of a feature film.
grif
grif - 5/20/2026, 6:16 PM
coming in ten years


TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2026, 6:20 PM
Sweet!!.

I’m honestly not familiar with Cantwell’s work on tv & in comics (though have heard alot of positive things) but it’s cool to see them bring on someone who has experience with the latter atleast.

Also makes sense they brought him on too alongside Chris Mundy since Tom King is busy with Mister Miracle and Lindelof is going to be show-running HBO’s adaptation of The Chain with Jodie Comer as the lead so the latter two likely won’t be as involved as they were with S1.

Anyway , the show seems good so can’t wait to check it out come August!!.

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