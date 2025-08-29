REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Confirms Meeting With James Gunn; Reveals Whether He'll Play The DCU's BATMAN

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding DC Studios' plans for Batman. The Brave and the Bold was announced at the start of 2023, but hasn't taken shape since then, and now appears to be less of a priority than the recently announced Wonder Woman movie.

The intention is to tell the story of Bruce Wayne learning he has a son, Damian, whom he then trains as Robin. It's a simple story on the surface, but one DC Studios is struggling to figure out; surely not helping matters is that Matt Reeves' highly anticipated The Batman sequel is on track for a 2027 release.

With Robert Pattinson unlikely to play the DCU's Dark Knight, fans have been attempting to figure out who would be a suitable choice to don the cape and cowl.

Brandon Sklenar, Jensen Ackles, and Alan Ritchson are among the names frequently suggested online, with the latter among the most popular possibilities. The Titans and Reacher star would be a suitably formidable Batman, but is he the right fit for Bruce? Well, the debate may be over.

Talking to Variety, Ritchson confirmed that he's met with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, and while they discussed Batman, it seems another character now lies in his future.

"Well, it’s not rumour that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself," the actor shared. "And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true."

So, no Batman, but the door is open to him doing something in the DCU. Aquaman would be a good fit, as would Green Arrow, but only time will tell whether Gunn was serious about bringing him into this shared world.

Batman appears no closer to being cast, unless the filmmaker intends to surprise us with the hero's debut in an upcoming project.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously discussed the importance of the DCU having its own Batman. "I think we've been very clear about Batman. We love Matt Reeves, and we're dying to do Batman: Part II. Like I said, we're always going to do some projects that are primarily auteur-driven. Those are projects that we call Elseworlds."

He added, "Obviously, we need a Batman in the DCU, and so we’re developing ours as well, even though Matt’s movie is under our tent and part of DC. We’ll do Batman: Part II, hopefully, when Matt is really ready for it, when he turns in the script. And then we’ll also do our Batman and Robin story, The Brave and the Bold."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.