Disney Eyes Shift To Original IP To Win Over "Lonely" Gen Z Males Following Recent Marvel, STAR WARS Struggles

Taking aside the pandemic years, 2025 will be the first time since 2011 that a superhero movie hasn't grossed over $700 million at the worldwide box office. Deadpool & Wolverine was a $1.3 billion hit last summer, but the likes of Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps failing to come close to replicating that level of success is troubling.

Disney acquired Marvel and Lucasfilm within a few years of each other in what was a genius move by Bob Iger to make the studio about more than just cartoons and Princesses. However, as interest seemingly diminishes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise, the House of Mouse is going back to the drawing board.

Variety has revealed that, "Leadership at Walt Disney Studios has been pressing Hollywood creatives in recent months...for movies that will bring young men back to the brand in a meaningful way. 'Young men' is defined here by sources as ages 13-28, aka Gen Z."

The issue with Gen Z, according to multiple studies obtained by the trade, is that Gen Z males are a "lonely, gaming-obsessed group who were hampered in their formative years by COVID-19 lockdowns." So, getting them to buy a movie ticket isn't easy. The hope, now, though, is that original content could draw them to theaters.

As of now, Gen Z only accounts for roughly 10% of ticket sales, so Disney "has been seeking new IP and pitches such as splashy global adventures and treasure hunts, as well as seasonal fare like films for the Halloween corridor."

Millennials remain a strong target group for the studio, especially with them taking their kids to live-action remakes of various Disney classics. Gen Z, meanwhile, are proving a tougher nut to crack.

It's not lost on Disney that Gen Z flocked to A Minecraft Movie, because that's a game they played as children. This could explain why Disney is heavily investing in Fortnite, a video game franchise we're sure to see brought to the big screen in the near future.

The report concludes, "One top film executive at a Disney rival says every studio should be looking for originals, as sequels and reboots continue to exhaust the culture — even if they’re packing in moviegoers in the short term."

'I never thought I’d say it,' the exec muses about the Magic Kingdom’s boy troubles despite its gem box of iconic IP, 'but it looks like Disney is going to have to start trying.'"

What does this mean for superheroes and Jedi moving forward? That's hard to say, but next year's Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian and Grogu movies look set to be a big test for both brands.

Are you Gen Z? If so, let us know your take on this news in the comments section below.