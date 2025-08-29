5 Characters GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Could Play In DC Studios' DCU

When James Gunn cast Chris Pratt as Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord, many fans wondered whether Marvel Studios had made a huge mistake. Still, the actor proved his doubters wrong and is now being eyed for a DCU role.

The DC Studios co-CEO recently dismissed the notion of Pratt suiting up as Batman, but there are still plenty of DC Comics characters he could bring to life on screen.

In this feature, we've singled out five DC heroes—and villains—who would be a good fit for The Electric State and Jurassic World star. They're all very different from Peter Quill, and would arguably be well-suited to Pratt's skillset as an actor.

You can see who we'd like Pratt to play in the DCU by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle is the son of New Genesis ruler, Highfather. However, he was raised by Darkseid after a peace treaty led to him being sent to Apokolips (Orion, meanwhile, took his place on New Genesis). Those cruel and abusive surroundings led Scott Free to make repeated escape attempts, and he eventually became the universe's greatest escape artist.

Fleeing to Earth, Scott became Mister Miracle, a celebrity escape artist and part-time superhero. He found love with his fellow Apokoliptian refugee, Big Barda, but continued to struggle with his past...and a DCU-set animated series featuring him is officially in the works.

This role makes a lot of sense for Chris Pratt, as he'd nail the humorous aspects of this character with Scott's inner struggles and largely unwanted celebrity status. Read Tom King's Mister Miracle run, and we're sure you'll agree that this would be a great role for Pratt.

