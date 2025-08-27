HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed

HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed

New details about what to expect from Harry Potter season 1 have been revealed. Matt Smith, meanwhile, responds to Voldemort casting rumours, and Christopher Columbus addresses the J.K. Rowling backlash.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series is currently filming in the UK, with production expected to continue until next spring. Now, thanks to Wizarding World Direct (via SFFGazette.com), we have a few new details about this latest take on J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels.

With a little more room to breathe than the Harry Potter movies, it's said that season 1 will explore the origin of the Philosopher's Stone and why it was moved from Gringotts to Hogwarts (Nicolas Flamel and his wife are expected to appear). A greater focus on magical creatures and objects is also expected. 

Scenes inside The Leaky Cauldron are set to be shot next month, with Dedalus Diggle reportedly appearing there for his only scene this season. Lee Jordan, Dean Thomas, and Oliver Wood have been cast, with news on who is playing them expected soon. 

It has previously been reported that HBO is looking to keep Voldemort's casting under wraps until the Harry Potter season 1 premiere. House of the Dragon and Morbius star Matt Smith is a fan favourite choice for the role, but has denied his involvement in a new interview with TODAY.

"Can anyone play him after Ralph [Fiennes]? He was so good," Smith said. "Hypothetically, who knows? But, following in the footsteps of the great Ralph Fiennes is a very difficult mantle for someone, so good luck to whoever it is. It ain't gonna be me."

In season 1, we'll likely see Voldemort in a flashback to the night Harry's parents were killed and as the face on the back of Professor Quirrell's head. However, it won't be until season 4, an adaptation of The Goblet of Fire, where he steps fully into the spotlight. 

Talking to Variety, filmmaker Christopher Columbus—who helmed The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets—confirmed he has no interest in returning to the franchise, but is envious that the series will cover ground he couldn't. 

"There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he shared. "The great thing about it is that with the first and second, and third books, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity."

The poltergeist Peeves "never made it into the film" because "we just didn’t have time to develop the character," Columbus continued, sharing his regret not getting to a scene where Harry and Hermione have to drink potions and worry they may be poisoned.

"We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life," he noted. 

Columbus concluded by sharing his thoughts on J.K. Rowling's outspoken opinions about the trans community. "I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do," he said. "It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad."

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾
Related:

HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾
HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Video Reveals First Look At Ron Weasley, Ginny, And More At King's Cross Station
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Video Reveals First Look At Ron Weasley, Ginny, And More At King's Cross Station

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Laridian
Laridian - 8/27/2025, 3:09 PM
Good for him. Stay as far away from that train wreck as possible. lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2025, 3:12 PM
It's a little annoying that they're reusing every set piece and piece of clothing from the last time. I get that it saves money, but if this is the same thing it'll fail. You don't want people to compare and contrast, most of the time
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 8/27/2025, 3:16 PM
Every single thing I have seen about this show, seems like it's going to be amazing. They seem to be really taking care and paying attention to the source. Literally the only gripe is the obvious, casting of Snape. The other casting, costumes, how much they're stretching each book into a whole season, seems perfect.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/27/2025, 3:18 PM
he white
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder