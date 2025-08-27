HARRY POTTER: Matt Smith Responds To Voldemort Casting Rumors As Spoilery New Season 1 Details Are Revealed

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series is currently filming in the UK, with production expected to continue until next spring. Now, thanks to Wizarding World Direct (via SFFGazette.com), we have a few new details about this latest take on J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels.

With a little more room to breathe than the Harry Potter movies, it's said that season 1 will explore the origin of the Philosopher's Stone and why it was moved from Gringotts to Hogwarts (Nicolas Flamel and his wife are expected to appear). A greater focus on magical creatures and objects is also expected.

Scenes inside The Leaky Cauldron are set to be shot next month, with Dedalus Diggle reportedly appearing there for his only scene this season. Lee Jordan, Dean Thomas, and Oliver Wood have been cast, with news on who is playing them expected soon.

It has previously been reported that HBO is looking to keep Voldemort's casting under wraps until the Harry Potter season 1 premiere. House of the Dragon and Morbius star Matt Smith is a fan favourite choice for the role, but has denied his involvement in a new interview with TODAY.

"Can anyone play him after Ralph [Fiennes]? He was so good," Smith said. "Hypothetically, who knows? But, following in the footsteps of the great Ralph Fiennes is a very difficult mantle for someone, so good luck to whoever it is. It ain't gonna be me."

In season 1, we'll likely see Voldemort in a flashback to the night Harry's parents were killed and as the face on the back of Professor Quirrell's head. However, it won't be until season 4, an adaptation of The Goblet of Fire, where he steps fully into the spotlight.

Talking to Variety, filmmaker Christopher Columbus—who helmed The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets—confirmed he has no interest in returning to the franchise, but is envious that the series will cover ground he couldn't.

"There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he shared. "The great thing about it is that with the first and second, and third books, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity."

The poltergeist Peeves "never made it into the film" because "we just didn’t have time to develop the character," Columbus continued, sharing his regret not getting to a scene where Harry and Hermione have to drink potions and worry they may be poisoned.

"We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life," he noted.

Columbus concluded by sharing his thoughts on J.K. Rowling's outspoken opinions about the trans community. "I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do," he said. "It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad."

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.