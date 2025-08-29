PEACEMAKER Episode 3 Title May Hint At A Major DCEU Return - Possible SPOILERS

Peacemaker season 2, episode 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, and while "A Man is only as Good as his Bird" was fairly light on big reveals, there's speculation that next week's episode will feature a major character introduction. Well, reintroduction!

Possible spoilers ahead.

Season 2, episode 3 is titled "Another Rick up my Sleeve." While this might well refer to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), there's a chance the "Rick" of the title is actually his late son, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in Suicide Squad and James Gunn's requel, The Suicide Squad.

Rumor has it that Kinnaman is set to reprise the role for a flashback, and as an alternate reality version of Flag Jr. from the pocked dimension universe Peacemaker has been spending time in. In episode 1, Keith Smith mentions a "jarhead" that is now dating his brother's ex (Emilia Harcourt), and the prevailing theory is that this individual will turn out to be Flag.

Assuming this is accurate, how will Chris react to coming face-to-face with the man he killed... who is now leading the life he always envisioned for himself? It should also be interesting to see how Rick Flag Sr. deals with finding out that his beloved son (or a version of him, at least) is still alive in another dimension.

A teaser for the episode has been released, but it doesn't give us much more to go on.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”