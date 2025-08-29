PEACEMAKER Episode 3 Title May Hint At A Major DCEU Return - Possible SPOILERS

The title of next week's episode of Peacemaker might just hint at the return of a character we haven't seen since the later days of the DCEU. Possible spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2025
Peacemaker season 2, episode 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, and while "A Man is only as Good as his Bird" was fairly light on big reveals, there's speculation that next week's episode will feature a major character introduction. Well, reintroduction!

Possible spoilers ahead.

Season 2, episode 3 is titled "Another Rick up my Sleeve." While this might well refer to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), there's a chance the "Rick" of the title is actually his late son, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in Suicide Squad and James Gunn's requel, The Suicide Squad.

Rumor has it that Kinnaman is set to reprise the role for a flashback, and as an alternate reality version of Flag Jr. from the pocked dimension universe Peacemaker has been spending time in. In episode 1, Keith Smith mentions a "jarhead" that is now dating his brother's ex (Emilia Harcourt), and the prevailing theory is that this individual will turn out to be Flag.

Assuming this is accurate, how will Chris react to coming face-to-face with the man he killed... who is now leading the life he always envisioned for himself? It should also be interesting to see how Rick Flag Sr. deals with finding out that his beloved son (or a version of him, at least) is still alive in another dimension. 

A teaser for the episode has been released, but it doesn't give us much more to go on.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2025, 2:04 PM
But kan
SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/29/2025, 2:16 PM
I only watch for penises that resemble the last egg in a birds nest
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2025, 2:16 PM
That title definitely seems we’ll get Rick Flag Jr next week.

It just seems too juicy to resist from a story standpoint to have a version of Harcourt who is Chris’s love interest be dating a variant of the man whose death and final words have haunted him since Corto Maltese.

I could already see Emilia introducing her boyfriend to Chris and his reaction..

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 2:40 PM
I think it's great bringing Kinnaman back as an alternate world version of his character. Only sweetens the drama for the mostly boring plot of Peacemaker.

