RUMOR: Major Details About Loki's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Have Been Revealed - SPOILERS

When we last saw Tom Hiddleston's Loki, he'd taken his place on a throne situated at the Citadel at the End of Time. The God of Stories now powers the Multiverse, though the existence of Incursions suggests it might be a temporary fix.

Loki will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and we now have some spoilery details about what he'll bring to the movie. Earlier today, photographer @UnBoxPHD was first to reveal that Hiddleston is "rumoured to have filmed today for Avengers Doomsday."

Since then, Daniel Richtman has chimed in to explain, "Tom Hiddleston has filmed a scene in Steve and Peggy's home where he's having a [conversation] with them." So, Loki will be leaving He Who Remains' old fortress to share the screen with Chris Evans' Captain America and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter.

It's previously been reported that this is Earth 616's Cap, with this movie picking up with him after he travelled back in time at the end of Avengers: Endgame to get his happy ending with Peggy.

There were once plans for a movie or series following Steve Rogers' mission to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in time. Now, it will be down to Avengers: Doomsday to fill in the gaps and explain how he ended up an old man in the present.

Loki leaving the Citadel and TVA behind is interesting, though it could be a necessity with the Multiverse at risk and Doctor Doom on the warpath.

"[I'm] very excited," Hiddleston recently said of his upcoming MCU return. "It’s been an extraordinary chapter in my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

"It's really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because mostly I'm in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything," the actor continued. "It’s strange, you know, you have to be disciplined about carrying this secret around."

Steve created a new branching timeline by seeking out Peggy, and made it so that two versions of himself existed in the same timeline (even if one of them was in ice). Now, it seems he'll have to answer for his actions, though how he'll react to seeing Loki again should be very interesting.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.