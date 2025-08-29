CLAYFACE Set Photos Put An End To Speculation That THE BATMAN PART II Will Be Set In The DCU

CLAYFACE Set Photos Put An End To Speculation That THE BATMAN PART II Will Be Set In The DCU

DC Studios is getting ready to shoot Clayface in Liverpool, and a first look at Gotham City Police Department vehicles seemingly put an end to speculation that The Batman is being folded into the DCU...

By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Earlier this summer, we learned that Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been tapped to take on the title role in DC Studios' Clayface. The movie is based on a story by The Fall of the House of Usher's Mike Flanagan (Drive writer Hossein Amini penned the latest draft), with Speak No Evil director James Watkins at the helm.

Clayface wasn't among the projects announced by DC Studios at the start of 2023, making it a surprise addition to the "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters" slate. However, for James Gunn, it's supposedly all about story when it comes to which DCU projects receive the green light, and this one fit the bill in the filmmaker's eyes.

Production is currently gearing up to begin in Liverpool, England, and we have a first look at some Gotham City Police Department vehicles. There have been rumblings about a Los Angeles setting, but this confirms that we can expect to spend some time in Batman's home, as well. 

Which Batman? Well, despite Matt Reeves being attached as a producer and Clayface originally being eyed as an Elseworlds movie set in the same world as The Batman, it will be a DCU movie.

The hope is that the Caped Crusader might make a cameo appearance in this horror tale. While that's certainly possible, it seems we can well and truly forget about Robert Pattinson's Batman being folded into the DCU. As you can see below, the designs of the GCPD's vehicles don't match those seen in The Batman; that can always change in post-production, but it might be time to move on from this dream.

That aside, these images give us our first tantalising glimpse at what the DCU's Gotham will look like after a sign in Superman confirmed that it's just a short drive from Metropolis. 

"We've got Clayface, which is a totally different thing," Gunn said last month. "Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do; there's no company style."

"It's not like every movie is going to be like Superman. The artists, the directors and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it," he continued. "That's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

Ironbot
Ironbot - 8/29/2025, 11:13 AM
Before any calls a movie centered around a Batman Villain pointless, let me ask you this. Did that stop The Joker from getting his own movie (even if the sequel sucked hard) or the penguin from getting his own show and those turned out much better then most people were expecting them to be?
EvilErnie
EvilErnie - 8/29/2025, 11:22 AM
@Ironbot - Totally agree.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 11:22 AM
@Ironbot - I'm with you. Except, unlike your examples given, Clayface will NOT be an elseworlds story.
Still, I'm glad to see origin stories of various badguys, especially any rogue of Batman's. Do it right, each one has a deep, fascinating story of how they became what they are.
AnEye
AnEye - 8/29/2025, 11:45 AM
@Ironbot - Audiences love to root for the bad guy. Or just love to see a good anti-hero.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 11:17 AM
I do not get why people want Reeve's Batman folded into the DCU. Yet another gritty, grounded, nothing-new take on Bats.
I want to see a 'fantastical' Batman who swings from Gotham's rooftops, stays in the shadows, and can hold his own against ANY meta-humans despite the fact he has zero powers.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/29/2025, 11:23 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'd definitely prefer a 90s animated series/Arkham games type of Batman for the DCU.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/29/2025, 11:29 AM
@lazlodaytona - That would be a dream come true. I really like the gritty grounded Batman too, but I really want to see a more comic book-y Batman in the DCU.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/29/2025, 11:48 AM
@lazlodaytona - Both the comics Batman and the DCAU Batman had grounded and gritty tales one moment and fantastical colorful tales the next.

The DCU Batman could easily be gritty in a Matt Reeves movie and then shooting Darkseid in the dick in another movie.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 8/29/2025, 11:37 AM
I don't really care one way or another, but using police vehicles as proof is pretty weak. Cops update their vehicles and styles all the time. Every couple years where I live.
grif
grif - 8/29/2025, 11:39 AM
another batman thing with no batman
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/29/2025, 11:42 AM
I over the "grounded" BAtman! Nolan seen to that
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/29/2025, 11:43 AM
Fans say "This is not confusing. The audience isn't stupid, they will understand".

Those same fans also say "I don't get why people are confused about this and why they keep asking for them to be in the same universe".

User Comment Image

Multiverse is an easy concept to grasp. But why the [frick] DC Studios would produce a tentpole Batman movie that isn't a part of their new tentpole franchise is a very hard concept to grasp.

It just doesn't compute why they'd do that.

