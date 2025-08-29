PEACEMAKER Creator James Gunn Explains Why He's No Fan Of The "Perfect Female Badass" Trope

Peacemaker creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has explained why he's never been a fan of the "perfect female badass" trope we see so often in movies and TV shows...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2025 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

DC Studios co-head and Peacemaker creator James Gunn is known for writing strong female characters, but the filmmaker has now explained why he's never been a fan of the "perfect female badass" trope we see so often in comic book/action movies and shows.

While Peacemaker's Emilia Harcourt is obviously a formidable fighter and a powerful female presence, the show - season 2, especially - makes it very clear that the former A.R.G.U.S. agent is a flawed person who is dealing (so far, unsuccessfully) with some major issues.

"As a female, you don't always get to play very three-dimensional, complicated characters," Jennifer Holland said on the latest episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast. "Either women are really mean and terrible or they're really nice, sweet and lovely. You [Gunn] add a lot of dimension to your characters."

"They're all people," Gunn responded. "There are differences between the sexes, obviously, but we're way more alike than different. When I came into [Hollywood], the female characters were always just perfect for the most part. As time went on, the quote-unquote 'female badass' started to occur. I also didn't necessarily like that because they weren't badasses like Star-Lord's a badass or Deadpool's a badass. They didn't have personalities. They were still perfect badasses. So, being able to allow flaws in those characters was, to me, the coolest thing you could do."

What do you make of Gunn's comments? Do you think characters like Emilia Harcourt have enough depth to avoid the usual "female badass" stereotypes?

Season 2, episode 2 of Peacemaker is now streaming.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER Season 2—A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird—Reveals How And When Rick Flag Sr. Became [SPOILER]
ClungeofSteel
ClungeofSteel - 8/29/2025, 7:22 AM
So many dimensions 👀😅

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/29/2025, 7:26 AM
he's so full of shit and his show is terrible.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/29/2025, 7:31 AM
@JacobsLadder - remember he said the flash was one of the greatest superhero movies ever? This guy is a professional liar and almost a complete charlatan
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/29/2025, 7:31 AM
@JacobsLadder -
He just wanted to make a show with a tiny cock during an orgy so he can flaunt his hobby of [frick]ing young boys.

His cinematic universe dreams are likely dead and he knows he won't be given a chance to make much more. Superman ($606.7m) grossed less than Man Of Steel ($670m) and with Superman having a minimum of a $225m budget that's not enough profit to justify future installments. Supergirl will likely flop and DC already seem to be prepping to move back towards the Reevesverse.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/29/2025, 7:36 AM
@Scarilian - the dude is sick and people keep making excuses for his shit.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/29/2025, 7:37 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - agree
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/29/2025, 7:45 AM
@Scarilian -

Target 500m
Over 600m
Post covid
Quazi-sequel moving to production
Snyder moving on

Yeah. DCU is here to stay. Like it or not.
DS616
DS616 - 8/29/2025, 8:13 AM
@JacobsLadder - You're so full of cope and your taste is terrible.

Enjoy another "epic" year in the basement.
DS616
DS616 - 8/29/2025, 8:14 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - And you're a professional terminally-online, triggered man-child.

Mummy upstairs in the kitchen must be so proud XD XD XD XD XD XD
DS616
DS616 - 8/29/2025, 8:15 AM
@Scarilian - LOL Keep coping and failing you scary-dumb man-baby
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/29/2025, 7:37 AM
Maybe if the woman looked the part we would be able to suspend our disbelief.

Regardless of how you feel about Gina Carano, she looked the part and we know she can kick ass. I'm sorry, but Viola Davis is a 5'5" 60 yr old out of shape woman, and they've tried to sell her as an action star on more than one occasion. It's just goofy.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/29/2025, 7:50 AM
@DarthOmega - as much as I don't buy Viola Davis as an action star (and half the time that's the point so...), all Waller does is glower, growl and flip switches. That's right up Davis' alley...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/29/2025, 7:57 AM
@UltimaRex - I'm talking about the Woman King and G20
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/29/2025, 8:13 AM
@DarthOmega - Woman King I don't know but I did sit through G20. Her character was set up to be out of practice killing fools as part of being the president. How well that worked? It almost did for me but... well... "almost" only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades...
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 8/29/2025, 7:52 AM
Of course now all of a sudden she's this badass who knows how to fight when in The Suicide Squad she was just some chick behind a computer and all of a sudden she's doing all this. It's so stupid and that's one of the main reasons I'm not watching season 2, as much as I loved season 1.
elgaz
elgaz - 8/29/2025, 7:55 AM
I don't really get what he means.

"I also didn't necessarily like that because they weren't badasses like Star-Lord's a badass or Deadpool's a badass. They didn't have personalities"

So what, they have to be sarcastic douchebags? It's not like there's been a shortage of female badass characters who are hugely memorable without having to resort to Gunn's trademark humour.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DS616
DS616 - 8/29/2025, 8:20 AM
@elgaz - Literally every single one of those characters would be called "unlikeable woke feminists" if their movies released in the modern era (the last two are from the modern era and get that exact hate for zero logical reason whatsoever), so point proven.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/29/2025, 8:07 AM
I'm kinda surprised by all the hateful comments when all he said was basically "female characters can have a personality and not just be cardboard cutouts", didn't know this was such a controversial statement
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/29/2025, 8:20 AM
Eve was the worst part about Superman, she took Lex down through selfies? Fck outta here with that modern twist shit
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/29/2025, 8:33 AM
I'd argue that the Mary Sue trope, was more of a myth, than constant reality. I know some people had issues with Rey from the Star Wars movies. But the flawless one-dimensional female action heroine, has never been that common. Female characters being reduced to the love interest role, or not being that important to the overall story, has been the main issue.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/29/2025, 8:36 AM

We need more hot chicks kicking a$$ in the movies. They are MOVIES!

If we want to see real women, we can go to a diner for lunch, then come home and spend time with our wives.

