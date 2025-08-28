RUMOR: Is Marvel Studios Planning To Release A Third, Secret AVENGERS Movie In Summer 2027?

When Marvel Studios unveiled the Multiverse Saga slate, the plan was for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to be released in May 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars following this November.

2023's strikes changed things, as did the tepid response to many recent MCU movies and TV shows. Now, we're getting Avengers: Doomsday next December, with Avengers: Secret Wars following in December 2027. Doctor Doom has taken Kang the Conqueror's place, and Marvel Studios only has Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a mystery July 2027 release on the way before this Saga ends.

A story from Murphy's Multiverse is receiving some attention online today, after the site suggested that the untitled release could be a secret, third Avengers movie.

A few social media scoopers have hinted that the report is on to something, while the piece's author, Charles Murphy, took to X to explain, "Had to put this together today after a conversation with one of the best sources I've ever had...I'll stress this was a conversation, not info sharing but it gave me plenty to think about."

As the piece acknowledges, "The hiring of new writers or directors has not been made public, and no new production companies that aren’t already believed to be accounted for have been made. That would mean that the film would be something that’s been in development for a few years, and that would, of course, bring to mind Blade."

It adds, "Whether it’s Avengers: Time Runs Out, Avengers: Battleworld, Avengers: Everything Dies or Avengers: Illuminati (an Illuminati project was 100% in development at the studio at one point in time), a bridge spanning Doomsday and Secret Wars is a fascinating and cash-rich opportunity for Marvel."

For context, Marvel Studios usually spends 3 - 4 months shooting its blockbusters. Work on Avengers: Doomsday has already been going on for 5 months, with no end in sight, despite there being no plans to shoot it back-to-back with Avengers: Secret Wars.

The prevailing theory is that Doomsday will end with the creation of Battleworld, a new reality imagined by Doctor Doom, that's made up of several other worlds (there's even been some chatter about it being comprised of pieces of The Void).

If that is the plan, then it might make sense to release an Avengers movie set in Battleworld rather than releasing an unrelated project like Blade, for example. This would also be a smart way to give more Multiverse Saga characters the spotlight, and to increase the stakes heading into Secret Wars.

We'll have to wait and see, but this report has certainly given us plenty to think about...

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.