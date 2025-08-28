James Gunn On Possibly Casting Chris Pratt As BATMAN - Speculation Mounts Dark Knight Will Debut In PEACEMAKER

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn weighs in on the possibility of casting Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as the DCU's Batman, and once again teases a huge cameo in Peacemaker season 2's second half.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

At the start of 2023, DC Studios announced plans for ten DCU movies and TV shows. Of the five movies, we've only had Superman, but Supergirl arrives new summer (along with a new addition to the slate, Clayface). 

Creature Commandos premiered late last year, and while Lanterns is right around the corner, Waller, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost are stuck in limbo. Peacemaker season 2—which wasn't announced as being part of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters"—has come to fruition, though, and is expected to include some big surprises in its final few episodes. 

Earlier this summer, Gunn said that the second season of Peacemaker is "very much connected to Superman and it's very much connected to what comes after," and promised fans "one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

Talking to PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn doubled down on that by saying, "We have some really big, big stars from the DC Universe that are going to be near the end of the season." On social media, speculation is running wild, with many fans theorising that the filmmaker is planning to introduce the DCU's Batman. 

If Gunn has secretly cast the Caped Crusader ahead of next year's Clayface movie, that would be a huge surprise and could explain why critics haven't been given access to the final three episodes. 

We'll have to wait and see what happens (we're not banking on a Batman cameo), but the DC Studios co-CEO has confirmed that he has no intention of casting Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as the Dark Knight. "As Batman? No. As something else? Yes," he teased. 

While that will come as a relief to many of you, Bruce Wayne not being cast means The Brave and the Bold is still no closer to becoming a reality. Over three years in, that means the extent of Batman's DCU presence boils down to a shadowy animated cameo in Creature Commandos

Who do you think should play Batman in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

A new episode of Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max later today. 

Has SUPERMAN Saved The DC Brand? PEACEMAKER Season 2 Viewership Rises Significantly From Season 1
krayzeman
krayzeman - 8/28/2025, 10:24 AM
What a misleading headline...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/28/2025, 10:31 AM
@krayzeman - had to hunt for the blurb about Pratt at the end 😂
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/28/2025, 10:57 AM
@krayzeman -
Man bites dog. Film at 11:00
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/28/2025, 10:25 AM
Cant wait to see Batman beating up criminals to hipster music
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/28/2025, 10:26 AM
There is no way in hell Batman is going to be introduced in something like Peacemaker. First, it is not kid friendly. Everyone will want to see Bat's premier and x-ing out the kid audience is just plain stupid.
Secondly, Bats is raising a young son. No way anything R-rated touches that dynamic.
Lastly, as much as Gunn love peacemaker, Batman deserves WAY better than to be introduced in the muck of a show.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/28/2025, 10:31 AM
@lazlodaytona - bingo! It’s definitely not Batman.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/28/2025, 10:28 AM
James Gunn would rather cut off his own nuts, with a rusty butter knife, than NOT cast Chris Pratt as a major character in the DCU.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/28/2025, 10:30 AM
I’m fairly certain that it’s NOT Batman. He hasn’t been cast yet. Gunn has said time and time again that they’re still figuring things out for Batman. We won’t see the debut of a live action version of the DCU’s Batman until The Brave and the Bold. No, he won’t be in Clayface either.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/28/2025, 10:30 AM
Pratt is a busy man; I wonder what size of role he may eventually get with a schedule like his. From the sounds of rumours (grain of salt of course) it seems like Marvel wants to keep Star Lord around for a bit. He's also got Terminal List, Mario, Garfield, and Cowboy Ninja Viking as his upcoming projects.

I enjoy Pratt for what he does, so I hope if he is in the DCU it's a character that fits his sensibilities as an actor. Knowing Gunn he'll pick a good character for him, so it's nice to hear he's not even being considered for Batman; as he shouldn't be lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 10:36 AM
@RedFury - I thought Cowboy Ninja Viking wasn’t happening?

Anyway if so then that could be a fun role for him and even test his range a bit.

User Comment Image

I am glad he’s been doing that a bit more too with The Terminal List being a darker and serious role and even playing a villain in “The Kid”

He’s got a couple of other films coming out in “Mercy” and “ Way of the Warrior Kid” that may do that too or just be something different from his current lineup.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/28/2025, 10:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - oh did it get cancelled? Thought it was still in development, I don't know much about it aside from the concept which seemed fun. Would be a shame if it's not still being made.

Yeah I like that he's stepping outside the typical quipy roles he's known for. I think he's got more range that people give him credit for. The Terminal List showed that he can do the more serious darker stuff. I don't really buy him as a Jason Statham type of action star; but he certainly fits the army guy role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 10:50 AM
@RedFury - same honestly

I haven’t seen Dark Wolf yet but Terminal List S1 was decent.

Yeah , I hope Cowboy Ninja Viking happens too but been awhile since we’ve heard anything so it’s likely shelved for now.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/28/2025, 11:05 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm hoping Dark Wolf is good, I like Kitsch so it certainly has potential.

So true, probably sitting in development hell.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/28/2025, 10:32 AM
I’m guessing Lobo or someone from Creature Commandos!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/28/2025, 10:42 AM
@movieguy18 -

This makes the most sense.
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 8/28/2025, 10:34 AM
Take a drink with every James Gunn mention...

I could see Pratt as Green Arrow, Green Lantern, or Booster Gold...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/28/2025, 10:35 AM
If the new batman was introduced in this slop then the beginning of this universe has gone from awful to abject horror show
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/28/2025, 10:35 AM
"Over three years in, that means the extent of Batman's DCU presence boils down to a shadowy animated cameo in Creature Commandos." You realize Creature Commando's just aired in December? And it is the first fully canon DCU project. James Gunn not casting a Batman for his projects inside the DCEU is not the same thing lmfao
Laridian
Laridian - 8/28/2025, 10:35 AM
We can keep Pratt out of the DCU, for all I care. Sick of his dumb face. lol
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2025, 10:42 AM
@Laridian - that's EXACTLY why I thought he'd be great casting as The Question! 🤣
Laridian
Laridian - 8/28/2025, 11:03 AM
@xfan320 - Okay, but if he does the Mario voice, I'm out. lol
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/28/2025, 10:36 AM
I could see Gunn doing this
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2025, 10:41 AM
Chris Pratt as The Question.

WB could really have a huge win with introducing The Question into the live action films. I always enjoyed his appearances in the wider DCU of the old animated shows with Jeffrey Combs and think Chris Pratt has a good personality for the role. Something tells me he'd also be okay with playing the role NEVER SHOWING HIS FACE. (his voice is pretty recognizable to most people, after all)
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2025, 10:42 AM
Booster Gold would be the obvious pick. 100% will not be Batman.
Irregular
Irregular - 8/28/2025, 10:42 AM
I think it's just Superman showing up. Not Batman. It's a dumb theory.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/28/2025, 10:45 AM
If Gunn does this, he won't just piss off reasonable people like me, but even the people that like his slop.

Anything to get him fired I guess! I approve of this casting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 10:45 AM
I like Chris Pratt as an actor but he would not fit as Batman so I’m glad Gunn seems to acknowledge that.

Here would be my picks for him in DC…

Thomas Blake/Catman

User Comment Image

Steve Trevor

User Comment Image

Buddy Baker/Animal Man

User Comment Image

Michael Jon Carter/Booster Gold

User Comment Image

I also think he could make an interesting Captain Cold too.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/28/2025, 10:45 AM
There's no way Batman's introduction in the DCU will be in a D-list character's series. Besides Gunn not being an idiot to do such a thing, I highly doubt WB would even allow it.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/28/2025, 10:48 AM
God I hate watching a movie with Pratt. I'm trying to watch that prequel show on Amazon about the special forces dude, and I'm hoping he's gone after this episode, that they just used him to spark interest in the show then let it run
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/28/2025, 10:49 AM
If any of the Bat Family would show up, it would be someone like a Robin or Barbara Gordon. Pratt shouldn't be cast as anyone. I don't think he's a remarkable plus in this universe the way someone like Gillian, Batista or Klementieff would be.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/28/2025, 10:51 AM

Chris Pratt as Ray Palmer Atom or Green Arrow.

Or Martian Manhunter or Hawkman. Unless he won't be allowed as those now.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/28/2025, 10:58 AM
Making this show the next installment of his universe after Superman is a real insight into the mind of James Gunn. As if his old tweets weren't enough evidence.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/28/2025, 10:58 AM
Of course, he would......and NO. Starlord as Bruce Wayne/Batman just comes off ridiculous. He would be perfect as Green Arrow, though. The one from the comics, not the tv series.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/28/2025, 11:06 AM
Since bludhaven was mentioned, I can see maybe Nightwing and then he mentions Batman and Robin. Pretty curious who the cameos are. Not knowing, for me makes it more exciting.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/28/2025, 11:06 AM
...
...

Why is this what we're doing?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/28/2025, 11:08 AM
I like Pratt when he’s not being a serious action guy. He’s so much more palatable in comedic roles. So as long as he can lean into that, I’d be cool with whatever.
MR
MR - 8/28/2025, 11:08 AM
Pointless. Unprofessional. Amateur. Deceptive.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/28/2025, 11:14 AM
Booster Gold maybe. The man who unwittingly broke time.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/28/2025, 11:16 AM
Batman BATB has not been cast yet. So no, it's defo not him. I'd bet its Lobo. Jason Mamoa cameod in PM s1.

Chris Pratt = Booster gold ....no brainer!
PC04
PC04 - 8/28/2025, 11:16 AM
baseless rumor...Pratt ain't playing Batman.

