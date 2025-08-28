James Gunn On Possibly Casting Chris Pratt As BATMAN - Speculation Mounts Dark Knight Will Debut In PEACEMAKER

At the start of 2023, DC Studios announced plans for ten DCU movies and TV shows. Of the five movies, we've only had Superman, but Supergirl arrives new summer (along with a new addition to the slate, Clayface).

Creature Commandos premiered late last year, and while Lanterns is right around the corner, Waller, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost are stuck in limbo. Peacemaker season 2—which wasn't announced as being part of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters"—has come to fruition, though, and is expected to include some big surprises in its final few episodes.

Earlier this summer, Gunn said that the second season of Peacemaker is "very much connected to Superman and it's very much connected to what comes after," and promised fans "one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

Talking to PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn doubled down on that by saying, "We have some really big, big stars from the DC Universe that are going to be near the end of the season." On social media, speculation is running wild, with many fans theorising that the filmmaker is planning to introduce the DCU's Batman.

If Gunn has secretly cast the Caped Crusader ahead of next year's Clayface movie, that would be a huge surprise and could explain why critics haven't been given access to the final three episodes.

We'll have to wait and see what happens (we're not banking on a Batman cameo), but the DC Studios co-CEO has confirmed that he has no intention of casting Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as the Dark Knight. "As Batman? No. As something else? Yes," he teased.

While that will come as a relief to many of you, Bruce Wayne not being cast means The Brave and the Bold is still no closer to becoming a reality. Over three years in, that means the extent of Batman's DCU presence boils down to a shadowy animated cameo in Creature Commandos.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

A new episode of Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max later today.