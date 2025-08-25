HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾

HARRY POTTER Spoiler Set Photos Reveal An HD Look At The Weasley Family Arriving At Platform 9¾

The Harry Potter TV series was shooting in King's Cross station this weekend, and some HD set photos have now been revealed, showcasing the Weasley Family's arrival at Platform 9¾. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Mail Online (via SFFGazette.com)

HBO's Harry Potter reboot was filming in London's King's Cross station this weekend, and we finally have some HD shots from the show's set (via SFFGazette.com) as the Weasley family head to Platform 9¾.

Along with Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Ginny Weasley (Gracie Cochrane), we get a first look at Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson's Molly Weasley. 

These photos establish that Harry Potter is embracing its early 90s setting, whereas Warner Bros.' movies seemingly took place in the first decade of the 2000s. Many fans have expressed their excitement to see that the Wizarding World isn't being modernised, and the entire Weasley family looks perfect here. 

The Harry Potter movies covered all the main beats in author J.K. Rowling's novels, so this show needs to do something to differentiate itself from them. Not shying away from '90s fashion might be a good start and indicates we're getting a faithful adaptation.

We don't currently know whether shooting has wrapped at King's Cross, or whether the series will return to the iconic London landmark in the coming weeks and months. 

Harry Potter showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) previously said that the benefit of a TV series is that it gives them a "bigger sandpit to play in" than the movies, with executive producer Mark Mylod (The Last of Us) adding that they'll "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts."

Having more room to adapt these stories also means they can "really dig into the character arcs," though their intention is not to "undo what was done so brilliantly" on the big screen. We will, however, get an updated take on Hogwarts and "get to have some fun with Peeves in the corridors."

You can check out the full gallery of Harry Potter set photos by following the link to Mail Online in the X post below. 

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Video Reveals First Look At Ron Weasley, Ginny, And More At King's Cross Station
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 12:00 PM
If I have to wait longer than a year for any season, I'm gonna go insane. They know engagement will be high and subs will increase. JUST DO IT
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 12:04 PM
They all look great imo!!.

I really hope Gracie in this and throughout the years to possibly come is really able to nail Ginny because she’s great as this fun , smart & sassy character in the books and we get none of that in the movies (as much as i love them).

User Comment Image

Katherine Parkinson has some tough shoes to fill though since Julie Walters was so great in that role!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/25/2025, 12:22 PM
User Comment Image

