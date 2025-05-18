HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At 4 Privet Drive As WB's $1+ Billion Studio Expansion Begins

The first photos from the set of HBO's Harry Potter TV series have been revealed, and they showcase the new 4 Privet Drive. We also have details on the huge set expansion that's currently taking place.

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO still hasn't revealed the three young leads who will take centre stage in its upcoming Harry Potter series, but set construction is already underway in the UK, and we have a first look at the new 4 Privet Drive. 

That's the home of the Dursleys and where Harry is forced to spend his childhood before escaping to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Later, he returns there each summer, with those weeks and months typically what kick off each story. 

The house looks a little more modern and impressive than the previous version, but is distinctly British. That should come as a relief for those of you who were worried that the franchise would be "Americanised" by HBO's small screen adaptation.

According to The Sun (via SFFGazette.com), Warner Bros. is spending as much as $1+ billion to expand its Leavesden studio for Harry Potter, including a real school for its young actors, new roads, car parks, and hangars to store the show's sets and props. 

An insider told the tabloid, "Warner Bros are making a huge commitment to the new TV show, looking at making multiple, lengthy series over the next decade. So they see pumping a huge amount of cash in upfront to construct this infrastructure as a worthwhile investment, which they’ll eventually get a return on."

"What they’ll have is a small metropolis which will not only provide the backdrop for the show but all the facilities the huge cast and crew need, too," they added.

Many of the original Harry Potter sets are currently on display nearby at the "Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter" attraction, so don't be surprised if this also becomes a tourist hotspot once the series reaches its end a decade or so from now. 

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.  

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter's confirmed cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid; Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell; and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Harry Potter as we have them.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/18/2025, 11:23 AM
Building the set is a great sign. It shows there will be consistency amongst the location. Unlike the movies where Hagrids hut moved all over the castle grounds.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 11:31 AM
Where's the giant Sentinel?
User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 5/18/2025, 11:49 AM
Can't wait for all the gender swapped and race swapped and LGBTQIA2S+ characters!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 1:09 PM
@NGFB - I can kinda deal with race swap marvel race kang and valkery no complaints about them
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 5/18/2025, 12:04 PM
"but is distinctly British"

Eh they most definitely aren't British design houses
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 5/18/2025, 12:05 PM
When are they building the dc studios? They really prioritize this garbage we all had enough of the past twenty years. I demand DC Studio built in the United States. Plenty of real estate here in the USA.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/18/2025, 12:05 PM
This is NOT going to be a money maker.

Does any fan of the original film series WANT a reboot?

Are there millions of crazed kids fiending over the books in 2025?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/18/2025, 12:37 PM
This is so pointless.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/18/2025, 12:47 PM
Once the first trailer is released it will propel all the books back to the top 10.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 1:02 PM
Looks good!!.

Putting aside the J.K Rowling of it all , I am honestly looking forward to this take.

