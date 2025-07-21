HARRY POTTER Set Video Reveals First Look At Dominic McLaughlin's Boy Wizard And Hagrid In London

Work continues on HBO's Harry Potter TV series in London, England, and Dominic McLaughlin has just been spotted as the Boy Wizard alongside a giant-sized Hagrid.

However, despite what you might think at first glance, that isn't Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost. Similar to the Harry Potter movies, it seems this series is utilising a suitably large stand-in who will don a realistic prosthetic head with the Hagrid actor's likeness.

As with the late Robbie Coltrane's portrayal, Frost's performance will then be merged with that. The result will be a Hagrid played by a well-known star who, at the same time, does right by the version of the half-giant and gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by being suitably massive.

It looks like McLaughlin and "Frost" are shooting scenes in the Muggle world, where they take the tube before arriving at Diagon Alley. Scenes with Harry and Hagrid on the London Underground were shot for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone, but ended up being cut.

We recently saw McLaughlin shooting scenes at London Zoo, and it's hard not to wonder whether HBO is shooting the story at least somewhat chronologically, perhaps to better serve its young actors. We'll have to wait and see.

"While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie's amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie," Frost said of his approach to the beloved character earlier this year. "I'm going to try and do something, not 'different,' I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia."

"I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait," the actor continued. "He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing."

Check out this new video from the set of Harry Potter in the X post below.

The HARRY POTTER TV series is filming right now in London!!



Hagrid and Harry were spotted at Embankment 🚇 pic.twitter.com/FDYLdeICXL — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) July 21, 2025 Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid) were spotted filming the HARRY POTTER TV series in London pic.twitter.com/6qxMUzXk68 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) July 21, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.