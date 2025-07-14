HARRY POTTER TV Series Sets 2027 Release On HBO; First Look At Dominic McLaughlin As Harry Potter Revealed

HBO's Harry Potter TV series has added four more cast members, confirming that production is underway in the UK, with a first look at Dominic McLaughlin as the reboot's Boy Wizard. Check it out here...

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced today that production has begun on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

It's also been revealed that the series will premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, adding some weight to recent rumours that the plan is to shoot The Philosopher's Stone/The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets back-to-back.

With this news comes our first look at Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Wizard himself, Harry Potter. The newcomer is wearing the character's trademark glasses and has that all-too familiar lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead. It's fair to say he looks like he's stepped straight off the page.

The new Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry robes are also featured, though we can't see the school's updated logo. Understandably, fans remain eager to learn how this small screen take will differ from the iconic movie franchise led by Daniel Radcliffe. 

Newly announced cast members include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

We also have new department heads, including Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), and Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer).

They join the previously announced Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

As noted, Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences. 

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

Deklipz
Deklipz - 7/14/2025, 12:20 PM
Are there actually some British actors that WERENT in the original series? I thought pretty much everyone in country had a small role at least…
Gambito
Gambito - 7/14/2025, 12:22 PM
No offense but that kid looks like he’ll grow up to look like og dudley
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/14/2025, 12:22 PM
Is there a spell to fix severe bed-head?
Polaris
Polaris - 7/14/2025, 12:43 PM
@Lisa89 - The bad hair it's actually book canon for Harry, I'm surprised they're keeping that detail lol
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/14/2025, 12:24 PM
He looks fine. I wish this show luck.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 12:26 PM
the colour on his tie is not red enough 4/100
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 12:30 PM
I don't understand why they would make a television show when the films are so much apart of pop culture
Polaris
Polaris - 7/14/2025, 12:42 PM
@0bstreperous - On one hand, money, and on the other JK Rowling hates the og cast for Harry, Hermione and Ron so she doesn't want them to be the faces of her characters anymore
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/14/2025, 12:42 PM
@0bstreperous - Because there is a whole new generation who will identify with this series the same way the previous one identified with the movies. Things move on.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 12:43 PM
@Polaris - I don't know how they'll recapture the magic pun intended
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 12:44 PM
@braunermegda - I think they are talking 10 years or something these kids will either be rich or crazy (or both)
Polaris
Polaris - 7/14/2025, 1:08 PM
@0bstreperous - Same. I don't think they'll get to adapt all the books, like I'll be surprised if they don't get cancelled after 4 o 5 seasons. In any case there's no way the show is as popular as the movies were, since for the new generations it will be just another show with magic powers imo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2025, 12:30 PM
That's not a kid, he looks 30 going on 70, and whats up with those glasses, he looks like a f**king dork

MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/14/2025, 12:36 PM
Wish the kids the best but this whole thing is pointless. Should have just told an original story set at Hogwarts with a new cast instead of redoing the same thing all over again.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 12:46 PM
@MrDandy - they tried Fantastic beasts which was terrible!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/14/2025, 12:58 PM
@0bstreperous - first one was decent. The sequels were bad. Also those weren’t set at Hogwarts and weren’t kid coming of age stories/mysteries.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/14/2025, 12:38 PM
Can't we just get Daniel Radcliffe from Earth-2? Seemed to work for Superman.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 7/14/2025, 12:44 PM
With how iconic the original was, this is going to come off looking like some sort of Great Value Brand HP, or really high quality cosplay
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/14/2025, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/14/2025, 1:05 PM
Looks like Harry, but still no green eyes.

