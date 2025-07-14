HARRY POTTER TV Series Sets 2027 Release On HBO; First Look At Dominic McLaughlin As Harry Potter Revealed

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced today that production has begun on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

It's also been revealed that the series will premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, adding some weight to recent rumours that the plan is to shoot The Philosopher's Stone/The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets back-to-back.

With this news comes our first look at Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Wizard himself, Harry Potter. The newcomer is wearing the character's trademark glasses and has that all-too familiar lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead. It's fair to say he looks like he's stepped straight off the page.

The new Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry robes are also featured, though we can't see the school's updated logo. Understandably, fans remain eager to learn how this small screen take will differ from the iconic movie franchise led by Daniel Radcliffe.

Newly announced cast members include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

We also have new department heads, including Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), and Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer).

They join the previously announced Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

As noted, Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.