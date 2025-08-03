ETERNITY: Elizabeth Olsen Has A Decision To Make In New Trailer For Upcoming Fantasy Comedy

A24 has released the first official trailer for their upcoming fantasy romantic comedy Eternity, which stars Marvel fan favorite Elizabeth Olsen as a woman named Joan who must decide whether to spend the afterlife with her longtime husband Larry (Miles Teller), who she built her life with, or her first husband Luke (Callum Turner), who died in a war when she was young.

The film's synopsis reads, "In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive."

With the likes of Olsen, Teller and Turner leading the cast, Eternity should be one of the buzziest titles set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and could be in for a solid box office run in the Fall.

The cast features Miles Teller (Whiplash; Top Gun: Maverick), Primetime Emmy Award-nominee Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Callum Turner (The Capture; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Academy Award-winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers; Only Murders in the Building), John Early (Search Party; Would It Kill You to Laugh?), and Tony Award-nominee Olga Merediz (In the Heights; Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

David Freyne helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Pat Cunnane. The screenplay was listed as one of the best unproduced screenplays on The Black List in 2022.

Olsen is, of course, best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse, a part she has played in six films and three television series, including the upcoming Marvel Zombies. While her character is currently presumed dead after the tragic events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there have been subtle hints suggesting she'll be revived for either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, if not both, although nothing is set in stone just yet.

Eternity will premiere at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Septmber, and will be released theatrically in the United States in November.

Check out the official trailer below: