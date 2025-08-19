Evil-Lyn And Skeletor's "Interesting" Relationship Teased By MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Alison Brie

Evil-Lyn And Skeletor's &quot;Interesting&quot; Relationship Teased By MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Alison Brie

While promoting her new horror film Together, Masters of the Universe star Alison Brie gave fans a taste of what to expect from her “deliciously” evil turn in the upcoming live-action He-Man movie.

By MarkJulian - Aug 19, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Production on Masters of the Universe officially wrapped in June, and after a flood of leaked set photos, excitement is slowly building to a fever pitch as fans anxiously await the first trailer or behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action reimagining of the classic ’80s cartoon.

Among the most buzzworthy casting choices is Alison Brie stepping into the role of the cunning sorceress Evil-Lyn.

While on the press tour for her upcoming horror movie Together, the Community alum dropped some tantalizing hints about her villainous new part, giving fans just enough to stoke anticipation without spoiling any surprises.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Brie teased Evil-Lynn's "interesting" relationship with Skeletor, stating, "I was incredibly excited to be a part of it. I've never played a true villain before. I've played human beings with villainous traits but Evil-Lyn is so deliciously villainous- she has so much fun with it. And I really love her relationship with Skeletor. It's very interesting. So all those things made the role really fun to play and I'm so excited for people to see it. I do think that generations that grew up watching He-Man are going to love it and I think it will be really fun to introduce younger generations. " 

In the classic Masters of the Universe lore, Evil-Lyn is often portrayed as Skeletor’s most clever and capable right-hand man woman. A powerful sorceress, she is often central to his plans to conquer Eternia, wielding magic with skill and precision.

Yet, loyalty has never been her strong suit. Driven by her own ambitions, Evil-Lyn frequently hatches secret schemes, plotting to one day overthrow Skeletor and seize power for herself. This dual nature makes her both an invaluable ally and a perpetual threat.

In some versions of the story, their dynamic is further enriched by a tragic backstory, hinting that Evil-Lyn may still carry lingering feelings for the man Skeletor once was, before he became the fearsome villain fans know today.

Image

He-Man is making his long-awaited return to theaters in a brand-new live-action Masters of the Universe film, with Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man and Jared Leto  (Morbius, Tron: Ares) taking on the menacing mantle of Skeletor.

Helmed by Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Films. The epic battle for Eternia is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

The rumored storyline for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film is said to reimagine He-Man’s origins with a bold new twist. The tale reportedly begins with a young Prince Adam, just ten years old, crash-landing on Earth after being separated from his home planet, Eternia.

During the chaos of his arrival, he loses the Power Sword, the enchanted weapon that connects him to his true identity and the legacy of his people.

Fast-forward nearly twenty years, and Adam has grown up on Earth, unaware of his cosmic destiny.

When he unexpectedly stumbles upon the long-lost Power Sword, it reignites a forgotten part of his past and transports him back to Eternia. There, he’s thrown headfirst into a war against the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who threatens to conquer the realm.

To save his world, Adam must uncover the truth about who he is and rise to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. This reimagined origin promises a heavy Earth-based setup before launching into the epic fantasy of Eternia, offering both grounded emotion and high-stakes heroism.

The impressive cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Professor Evelyn Powers / Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Rounding out the royal family are James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn. 

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/19/2025, 10:23 AM
I’d holed they’d go “full He Man cartoon” with this but the Earth setting is giving me flashbacks of the one with Dolph.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/19/2025, 10:23 AM
@Bucky74 - hoped
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/19/2025, 10:43 AM
@Bucky74 - I think it's gonna be the reverse of that. Opening and maybe finale on Earth rest of the movie on Eternia.

Leastways that's what I'm hoping it is.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 10:25 AM
She better bring her "A' game if she going to come close to outshining Meg foster portrayl of the sexy sorceress.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 10:39 AM
@Nomis929 - here here! Foster had the greatest eyes of any actor/actress that ever lived. Replacing here had to seem important...until they hired Brie. Now it seems they just don't give AF.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 10:49 AM
@lazlodaytona - "..Foster had the greatest eyes of any actor/actress that ever lived."

Truth. I thought they were colored contacts as a teen and she would've made a good selins Kyle/catwoman back in the day.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 10:50 AM
Selina Kyle/catwoman

#Bringbacktheeditbutton.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 10:43 AM
I'm fairly excited about this. Seems they're embracing the zaniness of the original animated show.
There's just been so many situations where a film had been in pre-production and development hell for years to decades and when it finally gets the go, it's a freaking disaster.
I'm praying they nail this because this property means a lot to a certain generation.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/19/2025, 10:44 AM
Wonder if he bones her

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 11:04 AM
Evil-Lyn is a really cool character in a lot of iterations of MOTU and has some nice hidden depth to her at times which shows how there’s still good left in her and she wasn’t always this way aswell as potential romantic feelings for Skeletor or the man he used to be in Keldor.

Alison Brie is a good actress and I’m sure can lean into the vamp-y & cartoonishly evil take on the character or even dig into the nuances if need be so looking forward to her performance aswell as the film itself!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

