SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor May Reveal What Leads To Spidey & The Punisher Conflict - SPOILERS

Though not confirmed, the main plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to focus on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) teaming up with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) to put a stop to a rampaging Savage Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) - but that doesn't mean Spidey won't get on the wrong side of the volatile vigilante beforehand.

Daniel Richtman has shared some new details about the chase scene that was being filmed/rehearsed earlier today in Glasgow, Scotland, and it seems the villainous Scorpion (Michael Mando) might be key to some early tension between the wall-crawler and The Punisher.

According to the scooper, the tank we saw in the set videos (see below) actually belongs to Castle (we assume he commandeered it from the Inner Demons), who is trying to run a vehicle carrying Mac Gargan off the road so he can dispense his own brand of lethal justice. Spider-Man gets wind of Castle's plan, and attempts to stop him killing the villain.

Why Frank is determined to put Scorpion down for good is not clear, but it doesn't exactly take much to send the Punisher on a rampage!

Filming is expected to officially get underway tomorrow, so we might just catch a glimpse of some cast members (you can see Holland's stunt double in action below).

🚨Tom Holland’s stunt double taking part in rehearsals today for #SpiderManBrandNewDay. pic.twitter.com/a975mSCkb3 — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) August 2, 2025

🚨🚨 : Jacob Batalon seemingly confirms his return as Ned Leeds in SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/FxkVk8S923 — Cinevaaz (@cinevaaz) August 2, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.