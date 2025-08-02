SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Videos Feature A Daring Stunt As The Inner Demons Cause Chaos

Filming is now underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, and some new videos from the set have been shared online.

There's no sign of any main cast members just yet (the guy in the harness standing on a tank might be Tom Holland's stunt double, but it's difficult to tell from that distance), but we do have some footage of an exciting-looking stunt, as the Inner Demons (we assume they're Mr. Negative's crew based on the symbol, but this is yet to be confirmed) plough through a van in an armored vehicle.

These videos follow this morning's full suit reveal (minus the mask), with Holland approaching the camera in the new costume he'll don for his fourth solo Spider-Man adventure.

There's been some speculation that this might actually be a different suit to the one that was teased in yesterday's video, but it could just be the angle of the shots that's throwing people off.

Have a look at some comparison photos below and let us know what you think.

someone is on top of the truck for this take, will presumably be spiderman but for now is an extra pic.twitter.com/wAuGnpcy3C — Nafan (@NathanM36409482) August 2, 2025

WAIT A MINUTE, look at the spider emblem it's NOT the same suit pic.twitter.com/YAmxvixn8c — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 2, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Zendaya as MJ, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas are also on board in undisclosed roles. Michael Mando has been confirmed to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.