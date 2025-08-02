RUMOR: The Punisher Is Getting A "Major Upgrade" In "Much Darker" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

More details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been revealed, and it sounds like we can expect The Punisher to get some big upgrades that allow Frank Castle to go toe-to-toe with Spidey and The Hulk.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2025 09:08 AM EST

For everything we do know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it feels like there's an awful lot we don't know. As of now, The Punisher, The Hulk, and The Scorpion are all confirmed to appear, but how these characters will interact is a mystery. 

When it comes to the heroes, there's a very good chance they'll fight each other before teaming up. If so, how is Frank Castle going to hold his own against Spider-Man and the rampaging Green Goliath? 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, The Punisher "will get a major upgrade to deal with the Hulk and Spider-Man." With the Department of Damage Control reportedly set to factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll see Frank don some Iron Man armour, recreating one of his most famous looks from the comics. 

There was also some chatter online yesterday evening about Vincent D'Onofrio appearing in the movie as the Kingpin. As of now, though, it sounds like neither he nor Charlie Cox's Daredevil are part of this story. 

Despite that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have something in common with Daredevil: Born Again from a tonal standpoint, as Daniel Richtman is reporting that it will be a "much darker movie" than the web-spinner's previous trilogy. 

"I'm prepping for Spider-Man 4, so I've been at the studio doing stunts all day," Tom Holland said in an interview from earlier this week. "Today was strenuous, but, you know, we're making great progress. Everything's shaping up. Yeah, life couldn't be any better, really."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quickly taking shape, and all signs point to this being the street-level adventure fans have spent years demanding. There's an obligatory MCU cameo with The Hulk, of course, but who wouldn't want to see Spidey battle the Jade Giant? 

You can take a closer look at Glasgow, Scotland's transformation into Midtown Manhattan in the player below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/2/2025, 9:25 AM
If they put in Castle’s time as War Machine with all the cosmetics… Wow. This might be the best MCU movie in a long time.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2025, 9:26 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Confirmation the Angy Savage Hulk is Returning.

READ HERE

https://thedirect.com/article/spider-man-4-superhero-guest-appearance

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/2/2025, 9:30 AM
You mean white man steals the armor from a black man after the black man stole the armor from the white man.

User Comment Image



I'm [frick]in with you all so did get your titties all twisted; someone more serious was going to say this shit anyways.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2025, 9:36 AM
@Matador -
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/2/2025, 9:51 AM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/2/2025, 10:22 AM
@Matador - I've honestly been waiting for someone to say, "Oh so its okay for a white man to get Iron Man armor, but not a black girl?"
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/2/2025, 9:32 AM
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/2/2025, 9:38 AM
Always dug the CONCEPT of the storyline where he steals the War Machine suit. Punisher with iron man armor makes sense as a cool notion. Him beating most of the Avengers was dumb though.

It should be a case where it gives him a massive leg up against street level thugs. That catches the attention of spidey who easily dog walks him but leads to a team up that gives Frank a chance against a larger threat he couldn’t hang with without the suit.

User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 8/2/2025, 9:55 AM
Here comes the nano helmet
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/2/2025, 9:58 AM
So crossbones
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 8/2/2025, 9:59 AM
Yes Spidey is back cant wait for the new movie.
And the lego sets which come with it.
Lego Minifigures of MCU Punisher and Scorpion.
Yesssssss😍.
User Comment Image

