RUMOR: The Punisher Is Getting A "Major Upgrade" In "Much Darker" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

For everything we do know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it feels like there's an awful lot we don't know. As of now, The Punisher, The Hulk, and The Scorpion are all confirmed to appear, but how these characters will interact is a mystery.

When it comes to the heroes, there's a very good chance they'll fight each other before teaming up. If so, how is Frank Castle going to hold his own against Spider-Man and the rampaging Green Goliath?

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, The Punisher "will get a major upgrade to deal with the Hulk and Spider-Man." With the Department of Damage Control reportedly set to factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll see Frank don some Iron Man armour, recreating one of his most famous looks from the comics.

There was also some chatter online yesterday evening about Vincent D'Onofrio appearing in the movie as the Kingpin. As of now, though, it sounds like neither he nor Charlie Cox's Daredevil are part of this story.

Despite that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have something in common with Daredevil: Born Again from a tonal standpoint, as Daniel Richtman is reporting that it will be a "much darker movie" than the web-spinner's previous trilogy.

"I'm prepping for Spider-Man 4, so I've been at the studio doing stunts all day," Tom Holland said in an interview from earlier this week. "Today was strenuous, but, you know, we're making great progress. Everything's shaping up. Yeah, life couldn't be any better, really."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quickly taking shape, and all signs point to this being the street-level adventure fans have spent years demanding. There's an obligatory MCU cameo with The Hulk, of course, but who wouldn't want to see Spidey battle the Jade Giant?

You can take a closer look at Glasgow, Scotland's transformation into Midtown Manhattan in the player below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.