SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 3 Key Details You Might Have Missed From The Full Suit Reveal

We're taking a closer look at Spidey's new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including how it's influenced by other live-action wall-crawlers, what's going on with those larger web-shooters, and more...

By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2025 04:08 PM EST

Earlier today, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios shared a first official look at Tom Holland's new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Well, minus the mask (that's a surprise which is likely being saved for tomorrow). 

The design has been given a thumbs up from most fans as the MCU's Peter Parker is finally brought more in line with his comic book counterpart.

There are some very interesting details on the costume that are worth taking a closer look at, and that's exactly what we're doing here. From telltale signs that Stark Tech is no more to how it's influenced by another live-action Spidey, we're sure you'll agree that this is a spectacular effort.

To check out this breakdown in full, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

It's Clearly Homemade

Ohuhzuym o

Does something look a little "off" about this suit? You might have noticed that the transition between the red and blue is a bit rough, and nowhere near as seamless and perfect as the technologically advanced costumes Peter wore during his previous MCU appearances. 

This must be a deliberate move on filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's part, as this is a Spider-Man who no longer has access to unlimited Stark Industries resources to create his suits. 

The suit in the teaser video was not the same as this one (the chest logo is different), so the trend of the MCU's Spidey donning multiple costumes in these movies looks set to continue. Crucially, the costume is practical, meaning Holland will likely spend less time in a mo-cap suit. 
 

The New Web-Shooters

Rq9axiwk o

What's up with the much bigger web-shooters? They're considerably larger and clunkier than what we've previously seen in the MCU, no doubt signifying that these are also homemade and not as advanced as they once were. 

We also can't help but wonder whether these web-shooters will be similar to Ben Reilly's, with Peter showing he still has plenty of technical prowess, even without Tony Stark's help. Impact webbing, anyone? 

Up until now, Spidey has never really had to deal with running out of webbing, mid-fight. However, that's bound to come into play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as we'd bet on the wall-crawler making use of classic web cartridges. 
 

More "Amazing" Than "Friendly Neigborhood"

83fwzsyz o

Spider-Man: No Way Home's script confirmed that Peter had been inspired by the costumes worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective web-spinners. However, this takes way more from the Amazing Spider-Man than Maguire's Friendly Neigborhood Variant.

Everything from the way the red section curves and goes down straight on the chest and shoulder to the collar being a separate piece, the length of his gloves, and the texture is Amazing-inspired. The belt is also lower, while the pattern on the legs is the same as Garfield's. 

When it comes to the other live-action Spider-Man, it's really just the raised webbing, though there are some obvious similarities with the chest logo, too. Ultimately, this is 100% classic Spidey. It's about time!
 

QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 8/2/2025, 4:43 PM
Loved the suit. Tom clearly looks older as well. Be interesting to see how further along he is in life, ie: first year of college, last year, grad school?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/2/2025, 5:44 PM
@QuietStorm - He SHOULD be about to finish his third year of college if MJ, Ned and him were supposed to start in 2022 in our years considering when NWH was released but that is depending on if he took gap years or not and if his timeline is alligned with ours (even if still a couple years ahead due to the blp).

However with everyone forgetting who he is and no remaining family that may have delayed starting a degree.

Next question after that obviously is will they have him doing a four year course or one of the longer upto six year ones when it comes to his fifth movie :D

So, should be last year of a four year course when released or around halfway through a six year one.
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 8/2/2025, 5:56 PM
@Apophis71 - 2022? Uh no way home takes place in 2024 MCU time, that’s six years after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War and a year after Avengers: Endgame. The MCU's timeline is not aligned with ours, that went away after endgames 5 year jump.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/2/2025, 4:58 PM
That’s not a full suit reveal until he has the mask on.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/2/2025, 5:29 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Factual. Which makes me think they're going to do something different with the lenses. Hopefully they keep the motion
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2025, 5:00 PM
Who is d have spider up on chest more look little better not use to see logo that low been years since saw other versions forgot what there costumes look like with spider logo location is at
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2025, 5:03 PM
Seriously....
The suit looks different than the rest before?

I thought it was only Superman and Logan outfits you guys b1tched about all the time.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 8/2/2025, 5:11 PM
I just wanted the one from the end of No Way Home.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2025, 5:12 PM
Cool, the suit doesn't suck. Make sure the movie doesn't either lol
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/2/2025, 5:20 PM
I’d rather this than the daft Nanotech one.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/2/2025, 5:32 PM
Still gotta see that mask and those lenses but so far it looks better than any other suit he's worn. Love the logo on his chest.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/2/2025, 5:58 PM
Oh a suit that looks basically like the other ones. Lets all jerk off and drool over it.

