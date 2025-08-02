SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 3 Key Details You Might Have Missed From The Full Suit Reveal

Earlier today, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios shared a first official look at Tom Holland's new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Well, minus the mask (that's a surprise which is likely being saved for tomorrow).

The design has been given a thumbs up from most fans as the MCU's Peter Parker is finally brought more in line with his comic book counterpart.

There are some very interesting details on the costume that are worth taking a closer look at, and that's exactly what we're doing here. From telltale signs that Stark Tech is no more to how it's influenced by another live-action Spidey, we're sure you'll agree that this is a spectacular effort.

To check out this breakdown in full, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



It's Clearly Homemade

Does something look a little "off" about this suit? You might have noticed that the transition between the red and blue is a bit rough, and nowhere near as seamless and perfect as the technologically advanced costumes Peter wore during his previous MCU appearances.

This must be a deliberate move on filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's part, as this is a Spider-Man who no longer has access to unlimited Stark Industries resources to create his suits.

The suit in the teaser video was not the same as this one (the chest logo is different), so the trend of the MCU's Spidey donning multiple costumes in these movies looks set to continue. Crucially, the costume is practical, meaning Holland will likely spend less time in a mo-cap suit.

