James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On WONDER WOMAN Casting Rumors As SUPERMAN Soars Past $300M Worldwide

Following reports that DC Studios is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie, rumours are already swirling about Diana Prince's DCU debut.

Today, we've heard that James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to cast an actress with a television background, similar to Supergirl star Milly Alcock (a relative unknown, in other words). It's also been reported that the studio will primarily consider those from a Mediterranean background.

Well, Gunn has just debunked these rumours by setting the record straight on where things stand with the DCU's Wonder Woman. Responding to a fan on Threads, the Superman director explained, "I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role."

He added, "But we're also not casting [Wonder Woman], nor even discussing it, until a script is finished." Gunn later clarified whether Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," as the trades first reported earlier this week.

"[Wonder Woman is] a priority but I wouldn't call that fast-tracked," the DC Studios co-CEO pointed out. "Nothing is going to be shot unless we're as sure as we can be that the script is good."

It's hard to escape the feeling that there might be some pressure on DC Studios to get Wonder Woman into theaters, especially with 2027 currently lacking a big DCU movie (next year, the studio will try its luck with Superman follow-up Supergirl and the low-budget horror movie, Clayface). When it comes to The Brave and the Bold, that appears to be in a similar spot to Wonder Woman.

In related news, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Superman passed $300 million at the worldwide box office yesterday. $177.7 million of that comes from North America, where the Man of Steel received a boost from strong midweek ticket sales.

Superman should easily soar past Thunderbolts* ($383 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415 million), but how high it can eventually go remains to be seen.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.