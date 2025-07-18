DC Studios May Be Looking For A TV Actress To Play WONDER WOMAN; Update On BANE & DEATHSTROKE Movie

DC Studios May Be Looking For A TV Actress To Play WONDER WOMAN; Update On BANE & DEATHSTROKE Movie

We have a big update on DC Studios' Wonder Woman plans, and many of the fan favourite picks for the role may have been eliminated. There's also news on Deathstroke & Bane, Clayface, and more. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 05:07 AM EST
With the trades reporting that DC Studios is finally fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie, we're one step closer to seeing Diana Prince back in theaters where she belongs. 

It initially looked like we'd have to wait for the Amazon, with James Gunn and Peter Safran instead prioritising the Themyscira-set Paradise Lost (likely taking place hundreds of years in the past, rather than in the present-day DCU). The TV series hasn't taken shape, though, and DC Studios appears to have listened to fans eager to see DC's A-Listers on screen, not just B-Listers like Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

Appearing on The Box Office Podcast, The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez revealed that, when it comes to casting Wonder Woman, DC Studios is searching for an actress with a television background, similar to Supergirl star Milly Alcock. She was best known for House of the Dragon before being tapped to play Kara. 

In other words, they're searching for someone who isn't necessarily a household name with several big movies on their IMDb page. Not dissimilar to Alcock and Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, an actor like this will also come cheaper than a proven A-Lister.

The trade reporter shared a few other updates. For starters, Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton has submitted his mysterious Bane & Deathstroke script to Gunn and Safran. Whether they decided to move forward with it remains to be seen. 

Gonzalez has also heard that Tom Rhys Harries will receive $400,000 for playing Clayface's title character, a pretty decent figure when you consider Corenswet and Brosnahan were only paid $750,000 each for Superman before potential box office bonuses.

Finally, it's revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman David Zaslav couldn't understand why there hadn't been a solo Superman movie for over a decade (the last one was 2013's Man of Steel), so he pushed for one to be the first DCU release. Zaslav is reportedly very pleased with how it's doing so far. 

Asked recently where things stand with Wonder Woman and The Brave and the Bold, Gunn replied, "I mean, it's not going to be until the scripts are ready. So, both the scripts are being written now, and, if they're good, then we'll go into production immediately."

He added, "So it really depends on how we can get the scripts done, because the one thing I'm just not going to do is go into production without a script that I feel is fantastic, especially for those characters who deserve the best. I'd rather wait a year than go too soon."

Stay tuned for updates on Wonder Woman and the DCU's future as we have them.

"it's revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman David Zaslav couldn't understand why there hadn't been a solo Superman movie for over a decade."

Trust me, no one could. It made absolutely no sense to have a DC universe without Superman.

"Zaslav is reportedly very pleased with how it's doing so far"

This is great news, as he seems to understand that not every movie is going to make a billion, especially not the first in a franchise. Hopefully a sequel will be announced by the end of the year.
