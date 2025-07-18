RUMOR: DC Studios Searching For An Unknown Mediterranean Actress To Play DCU WONDER WOMAN

Earlier this week, the news broke that DC Studios is planning to fast-track a new Wonder Woman movie. All this basically means is that they intend to get working on the project sooner rather than later, but there is always a chance it could be the next DCU film to enter production after Clayface.

We know that a writer is currently working on the script, but if Wonder Woman is now a top priority for Warner Bros./DC, could casting already be underway?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentions that he's heard that the studio is looking for an unknown actress to play Diana. He says he's asked around to see if they might want to go an unexpected route by possibly casting someone Black or Latina, and was told it would more than likely be someone of Mediterranean descent - but a Black actress may wind up playing the lead in the Paradise Lost Max series.

It wouldn't exactly be a massive surprise if Gunn decided not to go with an A-list star to play Wonder Woman, and "unknown" doesn't necessarily mean someone who hasn't appeared in any previous film or TV projects. Even so, if this is accurate, it may disappoint fans hoping to see popular picks such as Melissa Barrera or Adria Arjona land the role.

Speculation mounted that Arjona might be a contender to play the Amazonian hero when a fan noticed that Gunn was following the Andor star on social media.

"You know, I follow Adria on Instagram," Gunn said when asked about the "rumor." "And everyone came out, 'He just followed her. That means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made, seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her [recently]."

Sneider also weighed-in on Batman: The Brave and The Bold, saying he "doesn't get the vibe" that the movie is still moving forward. He added that director Andy Muschietti is "obviously" not involved any more, but this is yet to be confirmed.

What do you make of these updates? Would you be happy with a relative unknown suiting-up as Wonder Woman in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a more established actress land the role? Drop us a comment down below.