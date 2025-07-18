RUMOR: DC Studios Searching For An Unknown Mediterranean Actress To Play DCU WONDER WOMAN

RUMOR: DC Studios Searching For An Unknown Mediterranean Actress To Play DCU WONDER WOMAN

Following the recent news that WB/DC Studios is planning to fast-track a new Wonder Woman, we're hearing that James Gunn and co. might be searching for an unknown actress to play Diana...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Earlier this week, the news broke that DC Studios is planning to fast-track a new Wonder Woman movie. All this basically means is that they intend to get working on the project sooner rather than later, but there is always a chance it could be the next DCU film to enter production after Clayface.

We know that a writer is currently working on the script, but if Wonder Woman is now a top priority for Warner Bros./DC, could casting already be underway?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentions that he's heard that the studio is looking for an unknown actress to play Diana. He says he's asked around to see if they might want to go an unexpected route by possibly casting someone Black or Latina, and was told it would more than likely be someone of Mediterranean descent - but a Black actress may wind up playing the lead in the Paradise Lost Max series.

It wouldn't exactly be a massive surprise if Gunn decided not to go with an A-list star to play Wonder Woman, and "unknown" doesn't necessarily mean someone who hasn't appeared in any previous film or TV projects. Even so, if this is accurate, it may disappoint fans hoping to see popular picks such as Melissa Barrera or Adria Arjona land the role.

Speculation mounted that Arjona might be a contender to play the Amazonian hero when a fan noticed that Gunn was following the Andor star on social media.

"You know, I follow Adria on Instagram," Gunn said when asked about the "rumor." "And everyone came out, 'He just followed her. That means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made, seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her [recently]."

Sneider also weighed-in on Batman: The Brave and The Bold, saying he "doesn't get the vibe" that the movie is still moving forward. He added that director Andy Muschietti is "obviously" not involved any more, but this is yet to be confirmed.

What do you make of these updates? Would you be happy with a relative unknown suiting-up as Wonder Woman in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a more established actress land the role? Drop us a comment down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 1:06 PM
Ok no ..after Nintendo acting like bigots..this Is truly a role for Hunter SHAFFER
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/18/2025, 1:14 PM
@Malatrova15 - You need a second joke.
grif
grif - 7/18/2025, 1:06 PM
i care more about the story. whats that going to be? how do you top the first gal movie or make anything nearly as good and not repeat?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 1:06 PM
@grif - toping that slop doesnt sounds hard
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/18/2025, 1:08 PM
she needs to have big ones
User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/18/2025, 1:08 PM
I hope she's at least 6ft without the boots. Time to show our tall women some love.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/18/2025, 1:11 PM
@UnderBelly - User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/18/2025, 1:09 PM
This is very welcome news.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2025, 1:16 PM
Reeves' Batman movies are a priority, so this update isn't surprising. I expect the DCU Batman to make his first appearance in a World's Finest movie, followed by Justice League. It makes no sense to have two solo Batman series competing with each other. Once Reeves is done, then we'll get the solo DCU Batman movie.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/18/2025, 1:18 PM
Gyro gyro gyro!
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/18/2025, 1:21 PM
Give me an Amazonian Game of Thrones HBO show with all of its explicitness! See DC can go places where Disney cant! :)
Forthas
Forthas - 7/18/2025, 1:21 PM
That is so specific! Why?
MR
MR - 7/18/2025, 1:21 PM
My prediction…they are fast tracking WW so she can have a romance with Corenswet’s Superman in whatever film he’s in next.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/18/2025, 1:24 PM
Dwayne Johnson or bust
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/18/2025, 1:28 PM
What does Mediterranean means? Is this another race or ethnicity invented by the Americans like Latinos? There are white, black and brown people who come from the lands around the Mediterranean.
HegoD
HegoD - 7/18/2025, 1:30 PM
Why not Katy M. O'Brian?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 1:37 PM
@HegoD - Is she Meditterenean?.

Also I feel she fits Big Barda more then Wonder Woman.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 1:35 PM
Interesting if true (it is Jeff Sneider so taking it with a grain of salt)..

If so then I think Melissanthi Mahut or May Calamawy could be good choices for Diana!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/18/2025, 1:36 PM
the Mediterranean is being terraformed....just look at france
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 1:37 PM
"Mediterranean" could be quite different.

There are quite a bit of diverse countires surrounding the sea.

