RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

The first rumoured details for The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ post-credits scenes have been revealed, and we may now know how many we’re getting and what they’ll set the stage for in the wider MCU!

By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Screenings for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have begun, and that means spoilers are starting to show up online. While we've yet to come across anything too major, now is a good time to be very careful about where you look on social media. 

In the meantime, we have an update from scooper Daniel Richtman on the reboot's post-credits scene. He's reporting that there will be two of them; one is going to be a gag, while the other sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday

That's all we have for you at the moment, but this doesn't come as a huge surprise with that long-awaited ensemble on the horizon. Marvel's First Family will be front and centre in the movie, as will the team's greatest foe, Doctor Doom. 

Thunderbolts* ended with the Fantastic Four's Excelsior spaceship entering Earth-616's atmosphere, suggesting something happens to bring Reed, Ben, Sue, and Johnny to the Sacred Timeline. 

With shooting underway on Avengers: Doomsday, it's entirely possible this will be another stinger shot by the Russo Brothers rather than The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.

According to executive producer Grant Curtis, what sets the Fantastic Four apart from other heroes is the fact that they're a family. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has explored themes of family in the past with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy — but they’re the family you choose, the family you can walk away from," he explains in the movie's production notes.

"But what if your superhero team is also your nuclear family — the family you can’t walk away from," he continued. "What if they’re your brother, your sister, your husband, your wife, your best friend from college? We realized we had a new canvas to paint on."

Stay tuned for more on The Fantastic Four: First Steps as we get closer to the movie's arrival in theaters next weekend.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 7/18/2025, 4:46 PM
BREAKING NEWS!!! WATER IS WET...
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/18/2025, 4:50 PM
Why do people insist on being spoiled these days? Enjoy it for yourself.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/18/2025, 6:05 PM
@RockReigns - tbf though this is not really a spoiler. We all know RDJ is playing Doom.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/18/2025, 5:06 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/18/2025, 5:08 PM
@SuperCat - If only we had a real life Wanda to wipe out everything since ENDGAME (including The Blip) and just [frick]ing start over.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/18/2025, 5:43 PM
@Batmangina - LOLOLOL!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2025, 5:55 PM
@SuperCat -

Oooh baby, that sandwich needs some Spock meat.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/18/2025, 6:06 PM
@DocSpock - LMAO! Damn.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/18/2025, 5:18 PM
Hasn't this very site shared spoilers about a certain character showing up in the post credit scene to set up Doomsday multiple times now?
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/18/2025, 5:52 PM
@TheFinestSmack - yeah, the “news” is actually regressing. If the reporting is to be believed, we’ve known the actual content of both stingers for months. Now “rumors”’have it that what we know is there’s a funny one and a foreshadowing one. I could have been living under a rock since Thor 2 and guessed that with 100% certainty.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/18/2025, 5:25 PM
User Comment Image

Oh man what a tough guess
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 5:41 PM
I mean , that’s how Marvel tends to do 2 post credits scenes with one being a gag and the other that forwards the universe’s story…

My guess is the gag one is HERBIE related while the other one involves RDJ’s Doom taking Franklin which was likely shot on the set of Doomsday by The Russo’s.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/18/2025, 5:41 PM
The thing is the only well cast role in the four. Johnny looks like the Android From prometheus, Pedro as reed is disgracefully bad and Kirby is hot but 5 years too old
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/18/2025, 5:55 PM
@SteviesRightFoo -

I may have lost count on how many movies Pedro Reed has coming out this year...

But I do know that people are getting tired of seeing him in every single movie, especially when he is playing the same role over and over again.

He needs to get rid of his mustache. He looks stupid AF with it.

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/18/2025, 5:53 PM
Well then, if that's not a waste of cyber space then I don't know what is.

Another crap article from Joshua Wilder.

I keep telling myself that I won't succumb to his level of stupidity but I keep falling for it every single time.

One day, I don't know when but one day I will figure out how to get rid of him somehow. One day...

Nolanite out
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2025, 6:01 PM

There are lots of elements to this movie that look strange or not perfect.

SO FACKING WHAT!!!! This is nitpicker central.

I remain optimistic. I think this movie will be AWESOME!!! I can't wait.

Even with the elderly beta Frito bandito playing Reed.

And please call me racist for this. Oops. I'm Hispanic.
TomK725
TomK725 - 7/18/2025, 6:13 PM
This one takes the cake but this guy literally posts things days after its already on this site multiple times like he discovered it....this "first rumored details" has been talked about on this page a million times and even by him! I'm sure one of those articles was probably 5 times dr doom kidnapped somebody's kid and how it affects his next list

