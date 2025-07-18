One Of James Gunn's First Ideas For A DC Film? A KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG Movie With SUPERMAN As A Side Character

In a new interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Superman director James Gunn is shedding new light on the first ideas he developed for Superman.

Back in 2018, Warner Bros. approached Gunn to helm Superman, and when he seemed hesitant, the studio counteroffered the Suicide Squad sequel.

Gunn told Horowitz that he was even hesitant to take the sequel on and first spent some time developing three different ideas before eventually giving WB a yes.

One idea was, of course, the Suicide Squad follow-up up but the second idea was actually a Krypto movie where Superman was not the main focal point.

"I actually took three different DC ideas and wrote them out and started playing with them and one of them I'll reveal for the first time, was a Krypto movie, that had Superman chasing after Krypto. I didn't really remember [that fact] until just this moment. Krypto was front and center, and Superman was a supporting character, yeah."

This revelation will likely be welcome ammunition for viewers who felt the film relied too heavily on Krypto, reinforcing claims that the superpowered pup took too much of the spotlight from Superman himself.

But perhaps the most intriguing reveal from Gunn was what he wouldn't reveal about the third idea. It seems Gunn thinks he should keep this idea to himself for the time being, as he told Horowitz that he'd share the idea with him off-camera.

When asked to specifically reveal the third idea, Gunn replied, "That one, I better not say because it's complicated. I'll tell you afterwards. But for the Suicide Squad, I like to make sure I have the whole, central core of the story before I agree to do something."

Based on previous interviews with Gunn, it seems safe to say that the third idea was either a Batman movie, as Gunn has repeatedly stated that the Dark Knight is his favorite character.

Or it was a Wonder Woman movie- a prospect that would definitely fit the description of being complicated, considering there seems to have been some miscommunication between Gunn, Peter Safran, and Gal Gadot- who thought she would be making the leap from the DCEU to the DCU as the Amazonian princess.

In a now infamous interview, Gadot stated, "I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me. They said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell."

Fast forward to now, and it appears either Gal Gadot misunderstood the outcome of that meeting or James Gunn and Peter Safran were simply placating her while waiting for existing contracts and rights to expire before moving ahead with a complete reboot of the character. A Wonder Woman reboot is now said to be fast-tracked at the studio.