SUPERMAN Spoilers: James Gunn Talks Ultraman Reveal, Possible Bizarro Plans, And When We'll See JUSTICE LEAGUE

Superman director James Gunn has broken his silence on the movie's big Ultraman reveal, and weighs in on whether it's leading to Bizarro's DCU debut. He also talks Gorilla Grodd and Justice League plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Entertainment Weekly

While those of you who went in search of plot leaks wouldn't have been too surprised, Superman delivers its most shocking twist (outside of Jor-El's true nature) when Ultraman is unmasked as the Man of Steel's twisted clone. 

The villain, who has little in the way of free will and is controlled by Lex Luthor, is ultimately sent hurtling into a black hole. That either brings a permanent end to his story, or sets the stage for Ultraman to return as the DCU's take on Bizarro. 

Entertainment Weekly put it to filmmaker James Gunn that Ultraman has elements of both Bizarro and Nuclear Man from Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, prompting the DC Studios co-CEO to share an easy-to-miss aspect of the formidable villain's true face.

"It's funny, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wrote me yesterday. He says he hopes his old pal Bizarro..." Gunn trailed off with a laugh. "He wants to see Bizarro. Yeah, I think he's all those things, but also just kind of this f---ed-up version of Clark. There used to be some sadder stuff in there at some point that I got from the script that I really liked. I didn't have time for everything."

"I don't know if you noticed, David's got prosthetics on [as Ultraman]," he continued. "He's got a chin that's jutting out, his ears poke out, he's got one eye kind of going in a little direction. [Luthor] took him out of the oven a little too quickly or something."

While Gunn wasn't willing to say too much about whether we'll see more of Ultraman, he did note, "I like to think about where he's going and what he's going to do next."

Gunn also confirmed that Luthor's smart monkeys aren't in any way related to Gorilla Grodd, but revealed that he's "got other plans" for the iconic Flash villain in a future DCU movie or TV show. 

Finally, talk turned to the Justice Gang and their under-construction base, the Hall of Justice. Confirming that Metamorpho is now part of the team, Gunn was pushed on whether all this was meant to lay the groundwork for the Justice League's DCU debut. 

"Yeah, I think you could say that," he acknowledged. "I don't know why not, but I wouldn't jump the gun with thinking that's going to happen tomorrow." 

We don't know where the Justice League fits into his 10-year plan for the DCU, but it seems likely that they'll assemble near the end of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. Similar to Marvel Studios and the X-Men, benching the team for a while is necessary, given the damage that's previously been done to the brand. 

Superman is now playing in theaters.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 3:23 PM
Hope Gunn devotes a project to Justice League Dark eventually. I've always liked the idea of Wonder Woman and Zatanna having their own team to fight supernatural threats.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/18/2025, 3:57 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - only if Gunn doesn't have anything else to do with it, but to accept it, lol.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/18/2025, 4:28 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I really hope that Gunn brings Guillermo del Toro back to JLD (if he still has interest). After he gave Mike Flanagan and Constantine 2 a shot, i think JLD may finally happen.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/18/2025, 3:24 PM
Yea I literally said to me wife, when walking out of the theatre, that I highly doubt that's the end of ultraman and he will come out of that black hole somehow, all [frick]ed up as bizaro.

For the rest of the slate, I think they learned the hard way with the 2010's movies, not to rush this. I believe we'll at least get 4-5 solo films before we see Justice Leauge.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/18/2025, 3:28 PM
@JabbaTheSus - him staying alive, and being sucked into a black hole that spits him out who knows where definitely leads one to think that he could become more like the true Ultraman, and reappear one day. That's where my mind went with it. Slightly different than your bizzaro take, but I could totally see that happen as well.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/18/2025, 3:24 PM
Superman and Supergirl
Space opera with Brainiac as the villain.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/18/2025, 4:11 PM
@RockReigns - A Superman/Supergirl movie with Brainiac as the villain would be awesome!
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 7/18/2025, 4:29 PM
@RockReigns - Good idea. Wouldn't be surprised if the robot patter about the nature of machine intelligence sets it up partially
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2025, 3:26 PM
They were definitely setting up Bizzaro. I can see him being used in a Supergirl sequel, as I doubt they'll dedicate another Superman movie to him, and he's not a big enough threat for Justice League.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/18/2025, 4:08 PM
@TheJok3r - could see Gunn having them rematch in his Bizarro form in a separate subplot where Supes counsels him til he becomes another comedic member on the team like their version of Drax
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/18/2025, 3:36 PM
James gunns justice league? The mere thought of that fills me with dread
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/18/2025, 4:12 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - james gunn can't miss.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/18/2025, 3:46 PM
Bring on the Legion of Doom! 😏
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/18/2025, 3:48 PM
Best Lex Luthor in live action of all time
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 4:03 PM
It would have been nice to have gotten some of that sadder stuff with Ultraman but the movie had enough characters & stuff going on as is so oh well…

Also seems like it might have been cut at the script stage if I’m interpreting Gunn’s comments correctly.

Anyway , Grodd in the future could be fun…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

For some reason , I get the feeling we could see him in Paradise Lost.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/18/2025, 4:11 PM
They need to do something totally different with justice league. N I'm not sure what that is, but I trust gunn to do it

