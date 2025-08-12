Sadie Sink Arrives To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set; Production Expected To Finish Up In Glasgow This Week

As shooting continues on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, we have confirmation that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has arrived on set to begin filming her scenes.

Though we don't have any set photos featuring Sink, director Destin Daniel Cretton shared the following to his Instagram page.

The director of the new Spiderman movie share it this in his Instagram stories, and is the confirmation that Sadie Sink is in Glasgow shooting this movie! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/oAsKRHsboy — Sadie Sink Updates (@SSinkUpdates) August 12, 2025

We still don't know who Sink has been cast as, but a number of characters have been rumored, including Mayday Parker, Gwen Stacy, and a new take on Mary Jane Watson. Whoever she ends up playing, we assume there's so much secrecy surrounding the role for a reason.

We also have an update on how much longer production will continue in Glasgow, and it seems the previous report that filming had been extended was not accurate. We're now hearing that the crew will move to a new location later this week (Thursday or Friday).

You can check out some more photos and video clips from the set below.

Looks like the reports of extended 11 days filming in Glasgow was false#SpiderManBrandNewDay

pic.twitter.com/xOpA4cFQCt — Tom🕷 BND era (@TomAndrewTobey) August 12, 2025

New videos from the set of #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/b6C6oLap9L — Spider-Man News and Leaks (@DiegoNoWayHome) August 12, 2025

Another set of HD photos from #spidermanbrandnewday 🕸️



📸- markieanelson on IG pic.twitter.com/zqrFlXQCd1 — Tyler 💥 (@tynamiteyt) August 12, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.