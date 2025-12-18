SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Include This KRAVEN THE HUNTER Movie Villain

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer confirmed that the wall-crawler will face off with Boomerang, a villain from the comics we definitely weren't expecting to see in the movie. Tombstone and Tarantula were also spotted, as was The Hand and Sadie Sink's Shathra (we think).

You can read a full breakdown here, but it appears at least one more sinister threat might make an appearance in the next Spider-Man movie.

According to Daniel Richtman, concept art was spotted on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set featuring The Chameleon. Portrayed in 2024's Kraven the Hunter movie by Fred Hechinger, it appears Marvel Studios intends to reboot the villain for the MCU.

Kraven the Hunter's Chameleon was met with a mixed response from fans; introduced as a mimic, he eventually underwent an off-camera procedure at the hands of Professor Miles Warren that gave him a comic-accurate appearance (and basically turned him into a mutant). The movie was a box office flop, so that likely passed many people by.

Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring a shape-shifting villain. While we wouldn't bet on Dmitri Smerdyakov having a huge role, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recreating a panel from The Amazing Spider-Man #1 seems highly likely based on imagery used in the leaked teaser.

"What’s been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve," Tom Holland said earlier this year. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a 'Spider-Man' movie, and that’s been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it’s really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]," the actor added.

All signs point to Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the street-level adventure fans have spent years demanding. However, with some supernatural and Multiversal elements seemingly set to come into play, the movie has a lot of ideas and characters to balance.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.