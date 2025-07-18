THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Eyes $110M Opening As Glowing First Reactions Arrive Alongside Soundtrack

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Eyes $110M Opening As Glowing First Reactions Arrive Alongside Soundtrack

The Fantastic Four: Frst Steps is fast approaching, and as analysts predict a $110 million start for Marvel's First Family at the domestic box office, we have some early reactions and the full soundtrack.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters next weekend, and according to Deadline, the next Marvel Studios movie is currently eyeing a $100 million - $110 million start. 

As the trade puts it, "I kept hearing 'Oh, Disney is nervous,' but the stats look good: With $13M presales as of Monday, Fantastic Four is pacing ahead of the presales for Thunderbolts ($74.3M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($88.8M 3-day) and 20% behind Superman ($125M)."

So, yes, for those of you who care about that kind of thing, it does appear that Superman's domestic opening will be bigger than The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel Studios has a week to give the movie a final push, and the MCU is likely to perform better than Superman overseas, so we'll see what happens.

The first critic reactions for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrive late on Monday, but film pundit Robert Meyer Burnett has shared on X, "So, my buddy in distribution saw [the movie] today. Loved it. The film is completely self-contained in its own universe."

"The opening ten minutes will leave comic readers with a huge smile on their faces," he continued. "All the cast were great, and he reluctantly admitted Pedro IS Reed."

His account was backed up by @ViewerAnon, who wrote, "So I've followed up on this and heard back from a couple people who've also seen the final cut of [the movie] and yeah, heard pretty much the same thing as [Burnett]. Everybody seems to really like it! Notably even those that aren't big comic book fans."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is picture locked, so TV spots have started showing updated, finished scenes from the movie. For example, the Human Torch is now in full "Flame On!" mode for the scene where he tries to encourage The Thing to say, "It's Clobberin' Time."

We also have the full soundtrack listing for the movie. You can listen to it here, but the two most unique tracks have to be "The Fantastic Four Power Hour (Cartoon Theme)" and "H.E.R.B.I.E.'s Lullaby."

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Main Theme Extended Version (4:10)
2. Pregnancy Testing 1, 2, 3 (1:58)
3. Fantastic Four, First Cue (5:34)
4. Herald Today, Gone Tomorrow (3:48)
5. Out to Launch (6:10)
6. A Galactus Case of the Munchies (3:08)
7. Bowel Before Me (3:08)
8. The Light Speed of Your Life (3:43)
9. Nothing Neutron Under the Sun (2:23)
10. Starship Birth (5:07)
11. Span-tastic Voyage (6:36)
12. The Bridges of Silver Surfer County (1:34)
13. A Mole in Your Plan (3:09)
14. A Walk on the City (6:09)
15. The Other Sue Drops (5:34)
16. Don’t Sue the Baby! (2:53)
17. Without Further Adieu (1:24)
18. Carseat Drivers (1:17)
19. Fantastic Four to Be Reckoned With (2:28)
20. The Galactus/Silver Surfer Suite (7:24)
21. Tripping the Lights Fantastic (2:16)
22. The Fantastic Four Power Hour (Cartoon Theme) (0:34)
23. The Ted Gilbert Show – Michael Giacchino & Andrea Datzman (0:40)
24. Let Us Be Devoured (Studio Version) – Andrea Datzman (3:42)
25. H.E.R.B.I.E.’s Lullaby – Matthew Wood (1:18)

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS International Teaser Released Along With New Galactus & Silver Surfer Stills
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS International Teaser Released Along With New Galactus & Silver Surfer Stills
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hot Toys Figures Reveal Best Look Yet At The Bearded Thing And More
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hot Toys Figures Reveal Best Look Yet At The Bearded Thing And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/18/2025, 9:43 AM
Not as hyped for this, but i hope that means i'll be pleasantly surprised when i get round to watching it. Love me some Vanessa Kirby.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/18/2025, 9:44 AM
Who on earth cares which movie does better? Jesus, surely everyone just wants 2 great movies.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/18/2025, 9:46 AM
@MarvelousMarty -

You'd be surprised.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/18/2025, 10:03 AM
@MarvelousMarty -
Drama sells and folks buy into it. If there is an Us vs Them opportunity it will always draw interest. Personally I just want good movies. Superman was good and fun. Hope this is a return to form for the MCU.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/18/2025, 10:10 AM
@MarvelousMarty - "Who on earth cares which movie does better? "

Grown-ass children.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/18/2025, 10:11 AM
@MarvelousMarty - THIS all day long.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/18/2025, 10:25 AM
@MarvelousMarty -

I want Superman to trash this movie.
That's who.

Nolanite out
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/18/2025, 10:31 AM
@Goldboink - yeah, I just really want another good superhero movie. I liked thunderbolts, superman, let's make it 3/3.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/18/2025, 9:46 AM
Josh writing that 3rd paragraph through gritted teeth 😅👀

Let's Go F4!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/18/2025, 9:48 AM
@28ClungesLater - User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/18/2025, 9:50 AM
Are first reactions ever overwhelmingly negative?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/18/2025, 10:03 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Batman Vs Superman comes to mind
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/18/2025, 10:24 AM
@SATW42 - fully deserved. I'd wager they weren't harsh enough
Latverian
Latverian - 7/18/2025, 9:54 AM
OST slaps, btw.
Liraleoxx
Liraleoxx - 7/18/2025, 9:55 AM
No weird vibes about the first reactions, like with Superman? …alright, Josh.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/18/2025, 9:59 AM
Mr. Fantastic is not on the Epstein list.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/18/2025, 10:04 AM
@TheRedLeader -
He's smart enough not to accept a handie from a teenager in someone eles's house.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 10:04 AM
Sweet , glad to hear the positive reactions if true from Burnett & ViewerAnon’s sources!!.

Hopefully Pedro’s Reed changes the minds of people who still aren’t sold on his casting as it did RMB’s friend since I personally was on the fence to a degree when he was cast but have liked what I’ve seen of his version so far.

Anyway , heard some pieces of the score and it seems good thus far…


The Fantastic Four Power Hour theme feels very Jetson’s-esque!!.

?si=rodziChxUopqJt-a

?si=cHJuGe3MCeBx2yBl
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/18/2025, 10:10 AM
Hoping the Fantastic 'puns' in the sountrack titles are no reflection of the humour content of the film ...
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/18/2025, 10:12 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - How did someone greenlit "Bowel before me"? wtf
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/18/2025, 10:15 AM
The torch does indeed look much much better.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2025, 10:15 AM
Shill reviews until proven otherwise 😂
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/18/2025, 10:19 AM
This should be pretty fun!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder