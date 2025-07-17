Is SUPERMAN A Win For DC Studios Or Another Superhero Movie That's Underperformed?

Superman is now playing in theaters, and as the DCU reboot heads into its second weekend, all eyes are on whether it can hold up well enough to eventually be deemed a box office hit.

At first glance, Superman is a super success for DC Studios. It's received positive reviews, performed well during its opening weekend, and restored faith in a brand which we all thought had been damaged beyond repair. However, $1 billion does not lie in the Man of Steel's future, and neither does the sort of critical acclaim movies like The Dark Knight and Black Panther received.

That's not essential, of course, especially when DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are facing a near-impossible task in creating a DCU that can find the same level of success as Marvel Studios' MCU. The likes of Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux have done irreparable damage to DC, and undoing that won't be easy.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at Superman to figure out whether it's been the strong start DC Studios needed or just another superhero movie that's struggling to recapture the success of past efforts in this era of so-called "superhero fatigue."



5. The Reviews

With just shy of 400 reviews, Superman is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 83%. The majority of critics clearly liked the movie, but it's worth pointing out that this isn't even the best-reviewed comic book adaptation of 2025 (that's Thunderbolts*, which sits at 88%).

Still, Superman is the best-reviewed DC movie since The Batman in 2022. That's a win for the brand, even if it isn't necessarily a home run.

Gunn has a lot of goodwill with critics thanks to an impressive filmography that includes the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad. Even so, many of them didn't hold back from highlighting Superman's flaws, with the prevailing opinion being that this isn't Gunn's best work as a writer or director.

In other words, Gunn still needs to win over critics with his vision for the DCU. Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface are likely to be this studio's bigger test...

