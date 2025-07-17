Is SUPERMAN A Win For DC Studios Or Another Superhero Movie That's Underperformed?

Superman swooped into theaters last weekend, but is the first DC Studios movie a bona fide hit for the newly launched DCU franchise or just another superhero movie that's barely meeting expectations?

By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025
Superman is now playing in theaters, and as the DCU reboot heads into its second weekend, all eyes are on whether it can hold up well enough to eventually be deemed a box office hit. 

At first glance, Superman is a super success for DC Studios. It's received positive reviews, performed well during its opening weekend, and restored faith in a brand which we all thought had been damaged beyond repair. However, $1 billion does not lie in the Man of Steel's future, and neither does the sort of critical acclaim movies like The Dark Knight and Black Panther received. 

That's not essential, of course, especially when DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are facing a near-impossible task in creating a DCU that can find the same level of success as Marvel Studios' MCU. The likes of Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux have done irreparable damage to DC, and undoing that won't be easy.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at Superman to figure out whether it's been the strong start DC Studios needed or just another superhero movie that's struggling to recapture the success of past efforts in this era of so-called "superhero fatigue."
 

5. The Reviews

With just shy of 400 reviews, Superman is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 83%. The majority of critics clearly liked the movie, but it's worth pointing out that this isn't even the best-reviewed comic book adaptation of 2025 (that's Thunderbolts*, which sits at 88%).

Still, Superman is the best-reviewed DC movie since The Batman in 2022. That's a win for the brand, even if it isn't necessarily a home run. 

Gunn has a lot of goodwill with critics thanks to an impressive filmography that includes the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad. Even so, many of them didn't hold back from highlighting Superman's flaws, with the prevailing opinion being that this isn't Gunn's best work as a writer or director. 

In other words, Gunn still needs to win over critics with his vision for the DCU. Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface are likely to be this studio's bigger test...
 

4. A Super(?) Opening Weekend 

I4mhtrjx o

Superman opened to $125 million in North America and $95 million overseas for a $220 million global launch. It's been framed as a win, and rightly so, especially when you look back at the last few years for the DCEU (which delivered flop after flop). 

In the grand scheme of opening weekends, though, it's a good start...but not great. Yes, it was in the same ballpark as The Batman, but Deadpool & Wolverine made $211 million during its opening weekend in North America alone last summer. 

That was coming off the back of a pretty bad run for Marvel Studios, so it's not like the MCU had a huge advantage over a reboot starring the world's most recognisable superhero. 

Superman appears to be holding up well, but with a combined production/marketing budget of roughly $350 million, breaking even could be a big ask for the movie. How much that matters to Warner Bros. Discovery executives remains to be seen, but they'll want to see profits soon. 
 

3. The General Audience's Reaction

Tm8byl8i o

Superman has been awarded an A- CinemaScore and has 93% on the audience-generated "Popcornmeter," so that suggests people enjoyed the movie. Word of mouth also appears strong, which is likely why it landed the biggest Tuesday of 2025 this week. 

Gunn has delivered a movie that's a crowd-pleasing, heart-warming affair. It doesn't break the mould in terms of superhero storytelling, but it does successfully reintroduce the world to a hero often written off as outdated (making him relevant again). 

How much do non-comic book fans care about the Justice Gang? That'll be the test, as we wait and see whether they choose to follow them to the likes of Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns

Crucially, Superman felt like a fresh start for DC, and has hopefully signalled that the days of duds like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonder Woman 1984 are over.
 

2. What's Next For DC Studios?

Zj2giunp o

Superman has set the tone, and Creature Commandos was a fun deep dive into the DC Universe for hardcore fans. Beyond that, we have Peacemaker season 2, a confusing addition to the DCU slate as it includes characters and actors from the DCEU. So much for a fresh start!

Then, there's Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface; none of those characters are A-Listers, and while the latter two movies have the potential to be hits, let's face it, neither is likely to rank among 2026's highest-grossing movies. 

We have no idea what's coming from DC Studios in 2027, though it's apparent that the slate announced at the start of 2023 was far from set in stone. Wonder Woman is supposedly being fast-tracked, but The Brave and the Bold will find itself in the unique position of competing with The Batman Part II.

Gunn is working on a mystery project, but the sooner he can get a huge event into theaters—World's Finest or Justice League—the better. 
 

1. The New Norm For Superhero Movies

Fddbssmo o

Look, we've all tried to deny it at one time or another, but box office receipts don't lie: superhero fatigue is real. There was a time when these movies were guaranteed hits, with $1 billion quickly becoming the norm for the MCU. 

In recent years, Marvel Studios has been forced by Disney to flood the marketplace with countless movies and TV shows, while Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures have delivered bomb after bomb; how can you blame audiences for losing faith in the genre when they were punished with Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter last year?

The pandemic has also changed things, as has streaming, expensive theater ticket prices, and how soon movies are readily available on Digital platforms. As a result, it's likely only the Avengers, Batman, and Spider-Man franchises that'll swing close to $1 billion. 

So, if Superman ends up making $650 million (a realistic expectation), it should be considered a win, not a loss, just because it didn't hit that magic billion mark. However, if this is the new norm for superheroes, DC Studios and Marvel Studios need to get those budgets under control.
 

Movies been out for a week dude.
Give it a rest
@Monkey- good
@MonkeyBot - This sounds like insecurity. You sound like you need to rest instead. What's wrong? Are you afraid it's gonna flop? 😆😆🤣
New Mortal Kombat trailer is out
@soberchimera - this looks great. Promise me Cole Young eats a railroad spike and I'll order tickets now.
The movie is doing extremely well at the box office, both audiences and critics like it, and it has breathed new life into a dead brand. Yes, Superman is a win for both DC and WB, and will hopefully be just the beginning of things to come.
If Superman is 'underperforming,' then DC's been in the ICU for years. $122M domestic, glowing reviews, and the best audience reception since Wonder Woman — that's not a flop, that's called course correction. Gunn didn't need a billion-dollar explosion to succeed — he gave us a Superman with heart, hope, and actual character. Sorry it doesn't have slow-mo neck snaps or grayscale misery for the Snyder cult, but this is the win DC needed
@radamo3 - DC HAS been in the ICU for years.

If this flops but with good reviews that's not a fix. That's just top shelf DCEU like Birds of Prey or Blue Beetle.
The most laughable cope by far has been the "Man of Steel beat it with inflation!" playground-level cryfest, which is not only an utterly irrelevant apples-to-oranges comparison in general, but it becomes even more laughable when the imbeciles claiming this don't realize that Superman The Movie from 1978 made over *a billion* with inflation, which means if you are going to use the inflation argument then Man of Steel comparatively crapped the bed by making 400 million dollars less LOL. In other words, they completely embarrass themselves either way,

The worldwide perception of DC cinematic universe movies has been the absolute pits for over a decade aside from a handful of one-off movies scattered throughout (Wonder Woman, Shazam, Gunn's Suicide Squad, Aquaman). Also playing key factors in the box-office total are cinema movies in general being down year-to-year, and the MCU becoming far less popular which means Superman doesn't get a boost the way Man of Steel did in 2013 when the MCU was king of the world.

This has all resulted in a factually critically and audience acclaimed Superman movie that everybody is talking about potentially ending up with a lower box office than irrelevant crap like Thor The Dark World. Warner Bros 100% knows this and (exactly like the first 4 years of the MCU) knows what needs to be done is sticking to a mission statement of "if you build it, they will come". AKA if you keep making widely-appealing entertaining movies the box-office numbers will grow over time, exactly as they did from Iron Man to The Avengers.
I think it’s doing reasonably well in the current cinematic landscape…

It’s got mostly positive reviews & reactions and it’s got people talking about DC again.

User Comment Image
RT scores and such aren't so trustworthy, but the cinema score and WOM is generally positive, at least in North America.

1. The New Norm for Superhero Movies

We will find out Next Week when Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Released.

Box Office Tracking & Forecasts: THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Pacing for $25M Thursday Start, $125M+ Debut.

Superman did Great Domestic.

I'm feeling very good about The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Success. Watch out Jurassic Park: Rebirth.
"...and restored faith in a brand which we all thought had been damaged beyond repair."

That would be a hard NO! It reinforces what a near masterpiece Man of Steel is!
I am so glad people liked it so much.

I did not. It was too corny, and sort of a mess for my likes.

I do prefer MoS.
It dropped 33% from Friday to Saturday.

Then another 58% by Monday.

At that rate it is going to be very hard pressed to earn $650 million.

I think the studio will be somewhat satisfied with $650-$700 million (the more the better of course), but if it only hits $500-550.....it's a bust and won't bode well.

Supergirl?

Will be lucky to make $350-450.
"none of those characters are A-Listers"

So... Pretty much like the entire MCU sans Spider-Man then, and I'd say that worked out pretty good right?
I have myself to blame for being foolish enough to have some hope that this would be good

