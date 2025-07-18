SPIDER-MAN 2.1 Gets Its First Theatrical Poster Ahead Of Original Trilogy Re-release Later This Year

We recently learned that the original Spider-Man trilogy will swing back into theaters later this year, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment. This comes just over a year after Sony Pictures re-released all the web-slinger's movies to celebrate Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary.

As amazing as it will be to get another chance to see Sam Raimi's iconic trilogy on the big screen, the most spectacular part of these plans is the fact that we're getting a 4K version of Spider-Man 2.1, the extended cut of the 2004 movie. Released on DVD in 2007, the cut included an additional eight minutes of never-before-seen footage and is widely considered the definitive version of Spider-Man 2.

Today, the first theatrical poster for Spider-Man 2.1 has been released, along with a trailer for all three movies.

Spider-Man will screen on September 26, with Spider-Man 2.1 following on September 27 before wrapping up with Spider-Man 3 on September 28. There will be an encore presentation on October 3, October 4, and October 5, and tickets go on sale starting July 25.

"The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations," Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment, previously said. "At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones."

Set two years after the events of the first movie, Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker against the villainous Doctor Octopus. However, he also had to deal with a crisis of confidence, which saw him lose his powers and, briefly, declare he was "Spider-Man No More!"

While all this was happening, Harry Osborn was out for the web-slinger's blood and eventually unmasked his best friend, setting the stage for what would prove to be a largely disappointing clash in Spider-Man 3.

The movie made $789 million during its original release and holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As noted, Spider-Man 2 also received a rare director's cut on DVD titled Spider-Man 2.1, which included quite a few extra scenes, including J.K. Simmons donning Spidey's suit as J. Jonah Jameson. During 2024's re-release, Spider-Man 2 grossed $809,000.

"A groundbreaking, epic masterpiece, Spider-Man 2 sees Sam Raimi continue to make great use of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic stories to deliver the rare perfect sequel," we said in our review of the theatrical version a few years ago.

You can check out this trailer for the Spider-Man trilogy (and the 2.1 poster) below.