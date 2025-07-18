SPIDER-MAN 2.1 Gets Its First Theatrical Poster Ahead Of Original Trilogy Re-release Later This Year

SPIDER-MAN 2.1 Gets Its First Theatrical Poster Ahead Of Original Trilogy Re-release Later This Year

Ahead of its debut in theaters later this year, Spider-Man 2.1 has unveiled its first-ever theatrical poster, pitting Tobey Maguire's web-slinger against Doctor Octopus. We also have a new trailer...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man 2

We recently learned that the original Spider-Man trilogy will swing back into theaters later this year, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment. This comes just over a year after Sony Pictures re-released all the web-slinger's movies to celebrate Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary.

As amazing as it will be to get another chance to see Sam Raimi's iconic trilogy on the big screen, the most spectacular part of these plans is the fact that we're getting a 4K version of Spider-Man 2.1, the extended cut of the 2004 movie. Released on DVD in 2007, the cut included an additional eight minutes of never-before-seen footage and is widely considered the definitive version of Spider-Man 2

Today, the first theatrical poster for Spider-Man 2.1 has been released, along with a trailer for all three movies. 

Spider-Man will screen on September 26, with Spider-Man 2.1 following on September 27 before wrapping up with Spider-Man 3 on September 28. There will be an encore presentation on October 3, October 4, and October 5, and tickets go on sale starting July 25. 

"The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations," Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment, previously said. "At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones."

Set two years after the events of the first movie, Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker against the villainous Doctor Octopus. However, he also had to deal with a crisis of confidence, which saw him lose his powers and, briefly, declare he was "Spider-Man No More!" 

While all this was happening, Harry Osborn was out for the web-slinger's blood and eventually unmasked his best friend, setting the stage for what would prove to be a largely disappointing clash in Spider-Man 3

The movie made $789 million during its original release and holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As noted, Spider-Man 2 also received a rare director's cut on DVD titled Spider-Man 2.1, which included quite a few extra scenes, including J.K. Simmons donning Spidey's suit as J. Jonah Jameson. During 2024's re-release, Spider-Man 2 grossed $809,000.

"A groundbreaking, epic masterpiece, Spider-Man 2 sees Sam Raimi continue to make great use of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic stories to deliver the rare perfect sequel," we said in our review of the theatrical version a few years ago. 

You can check out this trailer for the Spider-Man trilogy (and the 2.1 poster) below.

image host
SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Alfred Molina Reflects On Being Cast As Doctor Octopus And His NO WAY HOME Return
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Alfred Molina Reflects On Being Cast As Doctor Octopus And His NO WAY HOME Return
SPIDER-MAN 2 Returns To Theaters - Here's How Its Box Office Compares To Last Week's SPIDER-MAN Re-Release
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 2 Returns To Theaters - Here's How Its Box Office Compares To Last Week's SPIDER-MAN Re-Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/18/2025, 11:46 AM
New Steelbook please
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/18/2025, 11:47 AM
User Comment Image

I'm not familiar with the extra 8 minutes of the film
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2025, 11:48 AM
Sam Raimi's trilogy is the only live action version to get Spider-Man right.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/18/2025, 11:58 AM
@TheJok3r - Pretty much.

It's been 18 years of poor attempts since the last Raimi film and his trilogy has remained the best - by far.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/18/2025, 11:49 AM
So the poster is just the art they already used for the 2.1 digital release? Bummer, but I’ll be there.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2025, 11:51 AM
SpiderMan 2 is a (near) perfect comic book movie!

The very essence of Peter Parker/Spiderman and related characters that has been in the comics since his inception all those years ago was shown throughout that entire movie.

And that ending...



Still give me chills!!
ANewPope
ANewPope - 7/18/2025, 11:55 AM
User Comment Image
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/18/2025, 11:56 AM
Peter Parker is not on the Epstein list.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 11:57 AM
The GOAT of Spider-Man movies, looking forward to it.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/18/2025, 11:59 AM
Remember when us Spider-Man fans thought that given Spidey organic web-shooters and giving Green Goblin a Power Rangers costume were the worst changes you could make to the comics? If only we knew what would come next...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 12:04 PM
Spider Man 2 is a solid film but even as someone that grew up with it , this iteration of the character was never my favorite as it was/is for some which is fine…

However , this train set piece remains one of the best in the genre imo!!.

?si=c1bs7E1klf5aZhDs

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder