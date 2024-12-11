SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Features A Surprise Cameo From SPIDER-MAN 2 Star Alfred Molina - SPOILERS

Episode 3 of Lucasfilm's latest live-action Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, featured a pretty big reveal relating to Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood (more here), as well as a cameo that seemed to fly under the radar for anyone who wasn't paying attention to the closing credits.

In "Very Interesting, as an Astrogration Problem," Jude Law's mysterious "Jedi" is convinced to return to Port Borgo to rescue SM-33 from the pirates, when he bumps into one of his old crewmates named Benjar Pranic. The two are on good terms, but Pranic gets suspicious when he notices Nawood with the droid and threatens to inform his new captain, insinuating that he'll keep his mouth shut if Jod makes it worth his while.

We don't see how Nawood gets out of this situation (it's entirely possible that he killed or at least incapacitated the alien), but whatever he did clearly raised the alarm, as we then see him hurtling back to the Onyx Cinder with the pirates in hot pursuit.

In the episode's end credits, it's revealed that Benjar Pranic was brought to life by none other than Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2, No Way Home), and if you go back and watch the scene again once you know, the voice is actually unmistakable.

We're not sure if Benjar will return, but, again, there's a chance Nawood took him out to prevent him from squealing.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."