RUMOR: OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Is Now "In Development" At Lucasfilm Following Fan Demand

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally conceived as a movie and would have fallen under the "A Star Wars Story" banner. Solo's poor box office performance ended that possibility, and with Disney eager to bolster its streaming offerings, it became a six-part TV series.

Despite some divisive ideas and characters, the show was a hit and was praised for filling in the gaps between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Lucasfilm even found a way to give fans an Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader rematch, leading to that now-iconic scene where we caught a glimpse of what remains of Anakin Skywalker beneath the Sith Lord's helmet.

With a decade to go until Ben's demise on the Death Star, Star Wars fans are optimistic that a second season could happen, potentially exploring the Jedi Master's rivalry with Maul by expanding what we saw in Star Wars Rebels.

Unfortunately, despite Ewan McGregor's continued enthusiasm, we've heard repeatedly from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy that there are no plans for a second season. Now, though, something might have changed.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), "A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development at Lucasfilm." No additional details were provided, but after The Acolyte split opinions and Skeleton Crew passed many people by, focusing on a well-known, beloved character seems wise.

At last October's L.A. Comic-Con, McGregor took part in a Q&A with fans and confirmed that the studio was "exploring" ideas for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor was said to have revealed his desire to wear Obi-Wan's Clone Wars armour and reunite with Hayden Christensen.

"The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I'm not lying about this now," McGregor had previously said of the show's future. "I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, 'Let's do another one.' Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it's out and people like it, which I'm very, very pleased about."

What would Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 look like? If Lucasfilm can convince Liam Neeson to return as Qui-Gon Jinn, then it might explore how the Jedi Master trained to become the Force Ghost who ultimately guided Luke Skywalker. That's likely to only have so much mileage, though.

Many fans will likely be hoping that Vader could return, though we'd bet on it being more likely that we see Christensen in flashbacks to The Clone Wars, depending on the story that's told. As we write this, Ahsoka season 2 is the only confirmed Star Wars TV series in active production.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marked the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader before he later reprised the role in Ahsoka. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.