RUMOR: OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Is Now "In Development" At Lucasfilm Following Fan Demand

RUMOR: OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Is Now &quot;In Development&quot; At Lucasfilm Following Fan Demand

Could another Ben Kenobi vs. Darth Vader showdown be on the horizon? According to a new rumour, Lucasfilm has finally taken note of fan demand and is now moving forward with Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally conceived as a movie and would have fallen under the "A Star Wars Story" banner. Solo's poor box office performance ended that possibility, and with Disney eager to bolster its streaming offerings, it became a six-part TV series. 

Despite some divisive ideas and characters, the show was a hit and was praised for filling in the gaps between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Lucasfilm even found a way to give fans an Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader rematch, leading to that now-iconic scene where we caught a glimpse of what remains of Anakin Skywalker beneath the Sith Lord's helmet. 

With a decade to go until Ben's demise on the Death Star, Star Wars fans are optimistic that a second season could happen, potentially exploring the Jedi Master's rivalry with Maul by expanding what we saw in Star Wars Rebels

Unfortunately, despite Ewan McGregor's continued enthusiasm, we've heard repeatedly from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy that there are no plans for a second season. Now, though, something might have changed. 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), "A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development at Lucasfilm." No additional details were provided, but after The Acolyte split opinions and Skeleton Crew passed many people by, focusing on a well-known, beloved character seems wise. 

At last October's L.A. Comic-Con, McGregor took part in a Q&A with fans and confirmed that the studio was "exploring" ideas for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor was said to have revealed his desire to wear Obi-Wan's Clone Wars armour and reunite with Hayden Christensen. 

"The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I'm not lying about this now," McGregor had previously said of the show's future. "I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, 'Let's do another one.' Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it's out and people like it, which I'm very, very pleased about."

What would Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 look like? If Lucasfilm can convince Liam Neeson to return as Qui-Gon Jinn, then it might explore how the Jedi Master trained to become the Force Ghost who ultimately guided Luke Skywalker. That's likely to only have so much mileage, though.

Many fans will likely be hoping that Vader could return, though we'd bet on it being more likely that we see Christensen in flashbacks to The Clone Wars, depending on the story that's told. As we write this, Ahsoka season 2 is the only confirmed Star Wars TV series in active production.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marked the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader before he later reprised the role in Ahsoka. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.

OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Ideas Are Being Explored At Lucasfilm According To Star Ewan McGregor
Related:

OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Ideas Are Being Explored At Lucasfilm According To Star Ewan McGregor
OBI-WAN KENOBI Star Ewan McGregor Still Hopeful For Season 2: There’s Another Few Stories To Tell
Recommended For You:

OBI-WAN KENOBI Star Ewan McGregor Still Hopeful For Season 2: "There’s Another Few Stories To Tell"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/30/2025, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/30/2025, 3:10 PM
Fan demand?

I’m pretty sure that most fans were so disappointed by season one that there was next to no desire for a follow-up.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2025, 3:10 PM
PHUCKING HELL
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/30/2025, 3:14 PM
Qui Gon Jin: From The Files Of Police Squad
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2025, 3:15 PM
Who give's a shit about this Obi-wan fella, it's Reva who the true prequel fans came to see.
clogan
clogan - 6/30/2025, 3:16 PM
A Qui-Gon Jin series set before TPM would go better.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/30/2025, 3:17 PM
Fans demand?

😂🤡😂🤡
CoHost
CoHost - 6/30/2025, 3:17 PM
Andor is Obi Wan but good
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/30/2025, 3:19 PM
I look forward to lots of dudes being very normal about Moses Ingram.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/30/2025, 3:26 PM
@Clintthahamster - Yet you brought it up proving they hijacked Obi-wan to give another character the heroes journey. Thats what made it shit. Reva was changed by the journey and of course, her arc was non-sensical, she decides not to achieve her goal (but beats Obi Wan to Luke after taking a saber to the gut), and in perfect Disney fashion, does not pay for her evil deeds.

Obi-wan on the other hand, like Luke, Han, Indy and every other classic male character, is deconstructed, dejected and given up to make room for the shows true protagonist.

You know, Disney had plans for spins offs based in Reva so this was the plan. It failed so badly, we haven't heard a peep about Reva since.

Its the fans though right? Is it also the fans or the studio that can't get a single movie out in six years or maybe they are incompetent, and that showed in Obi-Wan, Ashoka, Acolyte, Boba Fett, Mando Season 3 and Skeleton Crew?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/30/2025, 3:20 PM
What would it even be about? You could make some kind of series with Obi-Wan training with Qui-gon and really dive into the force mythos. They screwed up the last one so bad, I don't think you can come back from it. You could have dont Darth Maul but that is concluded already. Its just too tight of a time period now before A New Hope to carve something out. The Grand Inquisitor died in Rebels which dates Obi Wans series. The only other one out there is Reva unless they introduce new ones.

Boba Fett would be in his early 20's so you could do that but it wasn't Obi Wan that killed Jango.

Honestly, their best bet would be to do a Darth Vader series with Vader sending everything after Obi Wan with his obsessions. A deeper look into Vaders psyche and trauma would be interesting.


This time period is cooked. Rebels, and Andor really box them in.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 3:20 PM
That’s cool for people who are into it. I won’t mind skipping the second season.

One was enough for me
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/30/2025, 3:23 PM
A second chance to create a lame story. This is truly what the fans want
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/30/2025, 3:25 PM
Massively disappointed in the character choices in this series. Holy phucking hell I don’t remember cringing harder at something Star Wars related since Book of Boba Fett introduced cyberpunk biker gang. All under Disney, they’ve halfassed it.
Prork
Prork - 6/30/2025, 3:26 PM
6 episodes of an Obi-Wan and Hondo Ohnaka road trip buddy comedy please and thank you.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/30/2025, 3:32 PM
So they listened to that one fan then?

Crazy.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/30/2025, 3:33 PM
It was a terrible show.

But okay...why not. Let's have them make Vader out to be more of a p*ssy who has not only gotten beat by Obi Wan in Revenge of the Sith, but also in the first season.

So when they face each other on the Death Star there is absolutely no tension to that duel....but it has already been nullified.

And let's make this more about a 10 year old girl leading the way developing a relationship with Obi Wan that didn't exist in the original trilogy.

Kenobi gets killed by Vader.....Leia didn't care.


Disney/Lucasfilm has destroyed Star Wars.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder