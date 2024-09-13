OBI-WAN KENOBI Star Ewan McGregor Still Hopeful For Season 2: "There’s Another Few Stories To Tell"

Ewan McGregor has once again made it very clear that he wants to return for another adventure in the Galaxy Far, Far Away as legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Ewan McGregor reprised the role of legendary Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi for the recent Disney+ series set between the events of the Star Wars prequels and the original trilogy, and the actor is still hoping to return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for a second season.

Though some felt that following Kenobi as he left Tatooine, faced-off with Darth Vader and met a young Princess Leia was already a bit of a stretch, McGregor is adamant that there are more "stories to tell" before Obi-Wan's fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker in A New Hope.

“I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’ work because I was playing him as a young man,” the Scottish actor tells Variety in a new interview. “Even now with the series, that’s my personal challenge — if a take feels a bit like him, I’m happy."

"I really do hope we get a chance to do another one,” he adds. “Between where we ended off in the series and when Alec Guinness comes on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there’s another few stories to tell in there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is not in active development, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did say they might decide to revisit the character at some point during last year's Star Wars Celebration event.

"I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

In related news, Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) presented McGregor with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday.

“Ewan McGregor is one of our great actors,” began Christensen, “and, in my opinion, the coolest person on the planet.”

“It was immediately apparent to me that I was meeting someone truly special, and not just as an actor, but as a person," he went on, recalling their first meeting on the set of Attack of the Clones. "I was meeting a friend. A friend who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano. To watch him embody this character, it’s like watching magic… the kind that really makes you believe in something bigger. He wasn’t just playing Obi-Wan. He was Obi-Wan. He is Obi-Wan."

Would you like to see a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire," reads the show's official synopsis.

AHSOKA Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update As Manny Jacinto Shares Hopes For THE ACOLYTE's Future
Lucasfilm Exec Reveals Why George Lucas Has Called OBI-WAN KENOBI "One Of His Favorite Things" From Disney Era
Huskers
Huskers - 9/13/2024, 2:56 PM
Can’t be too many more stories to tell before he gets smoked on the Death Star! We’ve already seen his final confrontation with Maul.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/13/2024, 3:03 PM
Series wasn't great but I'll take as much Ewan McGregor as obi wan as I can get.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 3:03 PM
Love the bond between Hayden & Ewan , seems genuine I feel.

User Comment Image

In regards to more Obi Wan though , I’m good…

I know the series was somewhat divisive and while it had its shortcomings , I did like it overall and felt it was an effective bridge between the end of ROTS series and beginning of ANH in terms of his arc.

Perhaps you could tell a Western-esque story about him as an older man but there’s nothing really left for him to overcome as of now since he’s reconciled his guilt about Anakin & such so what else is there?.

