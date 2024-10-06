OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Ideas Are Being Explored At Lucasfilm According To Star Ewan McGregor

OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2 Ideas Are Being Explored At Lucasfilm According To Star Ewan McGregor

Star Wars fans have made it clear they want a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi and, according to Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor, Lucasfilm is now "exploring" ideas. You can find more details after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally destined to be a movie, but with Disney keen to bolster its streaming offerings, it instead became a six-part TV series. 

Despite some divisive elements, the show was a hit and did a great job of filling in the gaps between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Lucasfilm even figured out a way to give us an Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader rematch, leading to that now-iconic scene where we caught a glimpse of what lies beneath the Sith Lord's helmet. 

With another decade between that battle and Ben's demise on the Death Star, plenty of Star Wars fans are optimistic a second season could happen which fills in more of the gaps and perhaps revisits the Jedi Master's rivalry with Maul. 

Unfortunately, despite Ewan McGregor's continued enthusiasm, we've heard repeatedly from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy that there are no plans for a second season...despite obvious fan demand and the first season's success. 

During a recent appearance at the L.A. Comic-Con, McGregor took part in a Q&A with fans and reportedly confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that the studio is now "exploring" ideas for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. While we don't have the quotes, the actor is said to have revealed his desire to wear Obi-Wan's Clone Wars armour and reunite with Hayden Christensen. 

If "season 2" does happen, then we'd imagine it will be in the form of a movie as Disney is now shifting focus to bringing Star Wars back to the big screen. This is the most positive update we've had yet, anyway. 

"I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’ work because I was playing him as a young man," the Scottish actor said last month. "Even now with the series, that’s my personal challenge - if a take feels a bit like him, I’m happy."

"I really do hope we get a chance to do another one," he continued. "Between where we ended off in the series and when Alec Guinness comes on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there’s another few stories to tell in there."

Whether we see more of McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi on our screens remains to be seen, but if Disney is looking for a guaranteed streaming or box office success, then this is the character to shift the spotlight back to.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/6/2024, 9:11 AM
They story wasn't compelling and the action scenes were the only redeemable aspects of the show.

Also Obi-Wan and Boba Fett had a similar arc of being old and washed up
NickScryer
NickScryer - 10/6/2024, 9:23 AM
Let it go, they wasted every opportunity with legacy characters they had. Put it on the shelf for a few years and try something new set in distant future or past.

Just hire capable talent instead of activists.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:26 AM
@NickScryer - "Just hire capable talent instead of activists" I dont remember any of the cast or crew as activists.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:30 AM
Imo hot take, they should remake the show. I liked the idea of it, just the execution was bad. Like give it better cgi and cinematography.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:37 AM
@ThePenguin - I thought the cinematography and cg was fine personally

Some things writing wise could have been stronger or more fleshed out and while it had perhaps a couple of silly moments , I also didn’t mind them too much since that’s par for the course with SW.
malschla
malschla - 10/6/2024, 9:38 AM
Obvious fan demand? I remember it having mediocre fan reviews, at best.

