SKELETON CREW Episode 3 Reveals The REAL Identity Of Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood - SPOILERS

Episode 3 of Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+, and the latest instalment in Lucasfilm's critically-acclaimed Star Wars series features a pretty big reveal relating to Jude Law's mysterious "Jedi" Jod Na Nawood.

Spoilers follow.

"Very Interesting, as an Astrogration Problem" begins with the parents of our young heroes awaiting word on their lost children. A droid arrives and tells them that the planet's mysterious Supervisor has forbidden them from contacting the Republic (they don't say "New") to ask for help because venturing beyond "the barrier" is not allowed (there's definitely something odd about this planet).

We then return to the kids on Port Borgo as they form a shaky alliance with Nawood, who, whether he's really a Jedi for not (we're leaning towards the latter), can clearly use the Force. The crew make their escape, but Nawood is convinced to return for SM-33, which is when we get confirmation - not that it was set up to be a big reveal - that he is indeed Captain Silva from the premiere's opening scene.

Nawood brings the youngsters to see an old friend of his named Kh'ymm (voiced by Alia Shawkat), who he says is an expert on reading star maps and will be able to help them find their way back to At Attin. Kh'ymm refers to Jod as Crimson Jack, a character introduced in the first issue of a comic book miniseries called Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy, released back in 2022.

We don't know for certain that he is supposed to be the Crimson Jack (he doesn't have the red beard and locks), but it would be a pretty big coincidence if Nawood was another pirate who just happens to go by this nickname.

Kh'ymm - an owl/cat-like alien - explains that At Attin has been purposely hidden from the rest of the galaxy, and is considered the "jewel of the Old Republic." She is close to discovering the planet's location, but Jack realizes that she's stalling for time and has called in some X-Wings to arrest the "scoundrel."

The kids - with SM-33 as formidable back-up - strike up a deal with Jack, who promises to get them home (in return for a small reward). The pirate shows his new crew how to operate the ship's blasters and navigation controls, and they manage to escape by making the jump to hyperspace.

What did you make of this episode of Skeleton Crew? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."