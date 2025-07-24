STAR WARS: First Look At Eman Esfandi's Returning Ezra Bridger From AHSOKA Season 2 Revealed

There isn't a film or television-related Star Wars panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. As a result, fans of this Galaxy Far, Far Away will have to continue waiting for the trailers first shown at April's Star Wars Celebration to be officially released.

On the plus side, we have a first look at Eman Esfandi's new-look Ezra Bridger from Ahsoka season 2, displayed on the convention floor. In the season 1 finale, the Jedi finally managed to escape Peridea and reunited with Hera. However, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left behind, meaning it's down to Ezra to lead the charge against his fellow returnee, the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The trailer shown in Japan earlier this year was presented in the style of the classic teaser for The Empire Strikes Back, and established that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are racing against time to stop Skoll from unleashing a powerful new threat (the Mortis Gods...or Abeloth, perhaps?).

Ezra, Hera, and the returning Zeb Orrelios, meanwhile, appeared to have their hands full with Thrawn's sinister plans for their Galaxy, while we also caught sight of a mysterious new villain who appears to be a Force-wielding Nightsister.

She's wielding what look like they could be green lightsabers or perhaps even lightwhips similar to what we saw in The Acolyte. Oh, and we can't forget that Chopper was depicted wielding a massive gun, clearly eager to add to his ever-increasing kill count.

At Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that Rory McCann has been cast in the role of fan-favourite character Baylan Skoll, originated by the late Ray Stevenson, and that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming season.

"I love working with Rosario [Dawson]. We have our own history," Christensen said earlier this year. "We've known each other since we were teenagers, and so to bring to life this relationship that's already been established in the animated world, that has its own history and its own dynamic, with someone that I've known for so long has been a lot of fun."

"That was what was so exciting for me, getting to come and do the Obi-Wan project with Ewan [McGregor] was that I was getting to explore Anakin during that timeline, during the Vader timeline. I just thought that was really valuable connective tissue to sort of bridge the gap a little bit more between the work we did during the prequels and in the original trilogy."

He added, "There’s a lot there that you can still explore with Darth Vader, and I hope I get the opportunity to do that."

Production is currently underway on Ahsoka season 2, though a premiere date has not been announced by Lucasfilm. Check out this new shot of Ezra (via SFFGazette.com) in the X post below.