SPIDER-MAN 2 Returns To Theaters - Here's How Its Box Office Compares To Last Week's SPIDER-MAN Re-Release

Spider-Man 2 finally returned to theaters yesterday, but how did its box office haul compare to Spider-Man after its own re-release last Monday? You can find all the latest figures after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2024 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man 2

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Mondays" are now in full swing, with each of the web-slinger's live-action movies being re-released in theaters over an 8 week period. It started last Monday with Spider-Man, and was followed yesterday by 2004's classic Spider-Man 2.  

It's all part of the studio's 100th-anniversary celebrations; while the majority of comic book fans would prefer to see Spidey return to Marvel Studios, the wall-crawler remains a huge part of Sony's slate and is a property they're unlikely to ever part ways with. 

For proof of that, look no further than this beloved sequel's box office performance. 

Opening in just 467 theaters across North America, Spider-Man 2 debuted at #2 behind Civil War (which also stars Kirsten Dunst), earning a spectacular $805,000 compared to that movie's $900,000 haul.

With $1,700 per theater, it actually had the biggest average per theater on Monday, proving Tobey Maguire's web-slinger is a draw even two decades later. 

For comparison, Spider-Man earned $680,000 in 466 U.S. theaters last week. 

Set two years after the events of the first movie, Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker against the villainous Doctor Octopus. However, he also had to deal with a crisis of confidence which saw him lose his powers and, briefly, declare he was "Spider-Man No More!" 

While all this was happening, Harry Osborn was out for the web-slinger's blood and eventually unmasked his best friend, setting the stage for what would prove to be a largely disappointing clash in Spider-Man 3

The movie made $789 million during its original release and holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man 2 also received a rare director's cut on DVD titled Spider-Man 2.1 which included quite a few extra scenes, including J.K. Simmons donning Spidey's suit as J. Jonah Jameson.

"A groundbreaking, epic masterpiece, Spider-Man 2 sees Sam Raimi continue to make great use of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic stories to deliver the rare perfect sequel," we said in our review of the theatrical version a few years ago. 

Did you swing into a screening of Spider-Man 2 yesterday? If so, was it for the first time in theaters? As always, you can let us know that - and your thoughts on the movie - in the comments section below.

garu
garu - 4/23/2024, 12:01 PM
No surprises there, one of the best comic book movies of all time.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/23/2024, 12:02 PM
They're really trying to get the public interested in their Spider-Verse again before they drop their next bombs (Venom 3 and Kraven)
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/23/2024, 12:03 PM
Hopefully they re-release them again not limited to select theaters when the 25th anniversary comes up in a couple years.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2024, 12:04 PM
I'll never forget, the day the movie came out was the same day the game of the movie was released. I bought it for Gamecube in the morning, and binge played it all the way to completing the story just in time for my family to leave to go see the movie in the evening. Just awesome!

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/23/2024, 12:09 PM
@IAmAHoot - Those were the days! i think i burnt out my xbox from that game! The amount of bugs though, my god!

