THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hot Toys Figures Reveal Best Look Yet At The Bearded Thing And More

Following that giant-sized Galactus, we have a first look at Hot Toys' take on Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and The Thing from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While a closer look at their respective costumes is appreciated, the biggest talking point here has to be Ben Grimm's beard. We're still not sure what leads to The Thing growing some rocky facial hair, but we'd be lying if we said he doesn't look badass.

The likeness of the Invisible Woman is a little off, but there's time for the Hong Kong-based company to improve that as the wait for each of these figures is likely to be upwards of a year.

To achieve Reed Richards' stretching powers, he'll come bundled with a second body (making it more like a statue than a poseable action figure).

"We approached it knowing we wanted to respect physics," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman told GamesRadar+ when asked about bringing Mister Fantastic back to the big screen. "So if he's going to stretch his arm, he's going to need to counterbalance, right? He's going to need to conserve some of his mass, because he can't just invent mass."

"So if his arm is getting longer, his hips and his waist are getting smaller, his legs are getting thinner, you know? We wanted to try to think about it that way. We also wanted to make sure there was always anatomy present, so it didn't become a tube; that there was always an elbow and a wrist and a shoulder."

"There's a famous comic artist named Alex Ross who I looked at a lot, who has done some pretty wonderful Reed Richards drawings and paintings over the years," he continued. "He manages to keep an athleticism to it and a kind of heroic proportion, while also maintaining the stretchiness, which is a key part of who he is. So how do you make stretching into something dynamic? He moves quickly when he's stretching in our film, so there's almost a Spider-Man quality to it, so he was helpful to look at too."

You can take a closer look at each of these figures for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram posts below.

Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Mister Fantastic and H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Set. This collectible set features a sixth scale Mister Fantastic and a H.E.R.B.I.E. collectible figure. The Mister Fantastic Collectible Figure offers four display modes, with a set of fully articulated body and a set of sculpted statue body posed with his stretching power, giving collectors the freedom to interchange them and showcase his unique abilities in different ways. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted black hair with graying strands, mirroring Pedro Pascal’s on-screen likeness. Dressed in a retro-futuristic Fantastic Four uniform, complete with a matching belt and boots, it beautifully captures the style seen in the film. It comes with six interchangeable hands for articulated body and four interchangeable hands for sculpted statue body, allowing for a range of expressive poses. The 1/6th scale H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Figure features an articulated head, mechanical arms and fingers, two interchangeable faceplates that recreate different expressions, and a transparent ball joint figure stand. A Special Edition only available in selected markets will include a specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case.

Today, Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Invisible Woman and H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Set. The collectible set features a 1/6th scale Invisible Woman Collectible Figure and a 1/6th scale H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Figure. The Invisible Woman figure showcases a newly developed head with rolling eyeballs and meticulously sculpted icy-blonde hair that reflects Vanessa Kirby’s likeness. She is dressed in her retro-futuristic Fantastic Four uniform, complete with a coordinating belt and boots. The figure offers nine interchangeable hands, both gloved and ungloved, allowing collectors to showcase her in relaxed stances or ability-using poses. Accessories include a translucent holographic force-field effect to recreate her energy shields and a baby Franklin Richards nestled in a cradle covered by a removable lid. The 1/6th scale H.E.R.B.I.E. Collectible Figure features an articulated head, mechanical arms and fingers, two interchangeable faceplates that recreate different expressions, and a transparent ball joint figure stand. A Special Edition only available in selected markets will include a specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case.

Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale The Thing Collectible Figure. The figure features a rock-like textured body. It also includes two interchangeable head sculpts, one normal version and one bearded version, both with rolling-eyeball function and texture that captures his iconic rock-like form. He wears the Fantastic Four uniform tailored in blue and white ribbed fabric, with the upper part of the suit being removable, allowing collectors to display The Thing in his classic bare-chested look. Completing the outfit is a belt bearing the Fantastic Four emblem and a pair of boots. The figure comes with six interchangeable hands, including fists, relaxed hands, and claw gesture hands for dynamic posing. Presented on a specially designed figure base, he’s ready to clobber! A Special Edition only available in selected markets will include a specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case.

Where's the Human Torch? Well, Hot Toys has yet to showcase Johnny Storm's figure beyond what's seen in the banner image below.

We don't know why the company would officially announce only three members of the Marvel's First Family, but chances are the Torch will eventually follow. If not, collectors are going to be really unhappy...

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.