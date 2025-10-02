MAN OF TOMORROW: 5 Actors Who Could Play Brainiac In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Sequel

MAN OF TOMORROW: 5 Actors Who Could Play Brainiac In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Sequel

While it's not 100% confirmed as we write this, all signs point to Brainiac being Man of Tomorrow's big bad in 2027. In this feature, we're taking a look at the actors who could play the iconic villain...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has played weirdly coy with his Superman sequel plans, describing Man of Tomorrow as a follow-up to that movie, but not a sequel (to further muddy the waters, Peacemaker season 2 is supposedly a "prequel" to the upcoming blockbuster). 

Regardless, Man of Tomorrow will feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up to take on a much greater threat. Gunn is setting out to explore the latter's heroic side, and in doing so, he'll need to put the spotlight on one of DC's greatest threats: Brainiac. 

A super-intelligent techno-organic alien being from the planet Colu, whose obsession with knowledge has led him to shrink down many cities to bottle size, Brainiac is a mental and physical threat. Finding the right actor to portray the character will be no easy feat for Gunn.

In this feature, we share some suggestions for those we believe would be a good fit for the DCU's Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow. You can check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Michael C. Hall

Gdgop7fi o

If you're a longtime visitor to this site, chances are you'll remember the days when Dexter star Michael C. Hall was a fan-favourite choice to play Daredevil. The moment has passed for that, but he'd be perfect as the DCU's Brainiac. 

While many of you will know him best for Showtime's serial killer series, Hall was similarly superb in Six Feet Under, and is long overdue for a movie role as big as this one. 

The actor would nail Brianiac's aloofness, and is a diverse enough talent to successfully explore the weirdness of this super-intelligent alien while firmly establishing that, at his core, he's pure evil. Hall might be a "TV star," but c'mon, you know he would do right by Brainiac. 
 

4. Henry Cavill

Az62z2rm o

Is it a little too on the nose to pit David Corenswet's Superman against an actor who used to play the Man of Steel? Well, to some extent, yes, but Gunn did say he'd be open to finding a different role for the DCEU's Superman. 

Brainiac couldn't be more of a departure, and any actor who plays him is likely to be buried in makeup and VFX. With that in mind, we see no reason not to let Cavill once again get his villain on after doing such a terrific job as Mission: Impossible - Fallout's main baddie. 

This character has been portrayed in a multitude of ways. However, Cavill feels like the right choice to find that necessary balance between Brainiac's fierce intelligence and his imposing physical stature. 
 

3. Andrew Garfield

Diwhhgcx o

We have to throw at least one wild card in, and here he is. Andrew Garfield is the Amazing Spider-Man, but his career is by no means defined by the role. Look no further for proof of that than his stellar work in Under the Banner of HeavenTick, Tick... Boom!, and on stage. 

The English actor would bring a little manic energy to the DCU's Brainiac, delivering a version of the villain who can match wits with Nicholas Hoult's Lex, and gloat when he inevitably outsmarts and overpowers Supes. 

It would be fascinating to see what Garfield does with the role, as we fully believe it wouldn't be what anyone expects. He doesn't appear to be against stepping back into the world of superheroes, and what a departure from Spider-Man this would be...
 

2. Michael Fassbender

M09aext0 o

Michael Fassbender did his best with the material he was given to work with as the X-Men Universe's Magneto. For the most part, the Irish actor did right by the Master of Magnetism, and when it comes to a possible DC role, Brainiac just feels right. 

There's something inherently creepy about this alien who collects miniature cities in his spaceship, and we'd want to see Fassbender channel some of what he did in PrometheusSteve Jobs, and even The Killer for his take on Brainiac. 

Fassbender is an underrated character actor and would bring a sense of gravitas and power to this villain that would only serve to benefit his potential co-stars, Corenswet and Hoult. 
 

1. Dave Bautista

9ltl9zyf o

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has made no secret of his desire to reunite with Gunn in the DC Universe. He's acknowledged that his chance to play Bane and Lex Luthor has passed, but this villain would give the former pro wrestler a chance to stretch his acting chops. 

Bautista wants roles that challenge him, and who better than Brainiac for that? When the real version of this villain stepped out of the shadows, he was a physical threat to Superman, and even after dropping a lot of muscle, the former WWE Superstar remains an imposing presence. 

Honestly, as much as we like the other suggestions in this feature, we believe that Bautista would deliver the most compelling, complex interpretation of Brainiac...and we'd buy him kicking Superman and Lex's butts, too. 
 

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Makes A Case For Playing MAN OF TOMORROW's Brainiac
Related:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Makes A Case For Playing MAN OF TOMORROW's Brainiac
SUPERMAN Has Become HBO Max's Biggest Movie Debut Since BARBIE With 13 Million Views In 10 Days
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Has Become HBO Max's Biggest Movie Debut Since BARBIE With 13 Million Views In 10 Days

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/2/2025, 12:41 PM
Paul Walter Hauser or we riot.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 10/2/2025, 12:48 PM
@Lisa89 - have fun with your riot of 1
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/2/2025, 12:52 PM
@elcapitan - The riot will take place in the vast empty space where your sense of humor was supposed to be.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/2/2025, 1:18 PM
@elcapitan - I think that’s called a quiet riot.
PC04
PC04 - 10/2/2025, 12:42 PM
Glenn Howerton
elcapitan
elcapitan - 10/2/2025, 12:47 PM
What’s with the DEI selection of actors here? Haven’t you learned anything from the last 8 months Josh? Green roles can only go to green actors. Race swapping aliens is DEI and that’s illegal now.
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 10/2/2025, 12:49 PM
My choice
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/2/2025, 12:55 PM
Jimmy Gunn's brother.
Havenless
Havenless - 10/2/2025, 12:58 PM
User Comment Image
KingZero
KingZero - 10/2/2025, 12:58 PM
Jeffrey Combs! Wildcard? How about Rain Wilson. It's got to be someone weird, with maximum creepy potential. Not necessarily physically threatening, but "I wouldn't get in an elevator with you" threatening. That said, Garfield is interesting to me. Cavill isn't right, but I'd love to see him take on Superman for obvious reasons. I thought it would've been brilliant if when Ultraman was unmasked it was him.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/2/2025, 12:59 PM
Chukwudi Iwuji wants the role. He'd be perfect.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder